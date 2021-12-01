Colin Cowherd Warns of a Potential Aaron Rodgers to Pittsburgh Trade

GREEN BAY – Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are expected to take the path of rest, rather than surgery, to help heal a broken little toe on the quarterback’s foot. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Rodgers is “gathering other opinions, so we’ll see where he gets with that,” but a source said those opinions are not expected to lead to surgery during the off date. This week.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO