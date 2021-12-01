ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unreleased 2Pac music and photos set to fetch a lot of money at auction

By Conor Lochrie
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore memorabilia related to 2Pac is going on sale, with the late rapper’s bodyguard’s hard drive expected to fetch a huge figure at an upcoming auction. Why would anyone want his bodyguard’s hard drive, you might be wondering. That’s because the hard drive in question contains rare 2Pac songs and...

A hard drive containing a plethora of Tupac Shakur‘s music, photos and legal documents is going to the auction block. According to reports, the 83 GB drive once belonged to the rapper’s late bodyguard, Frank Alexander, and features rare images of Shakur and his friends, unreleased music and legal papers involving Pac’s depositions and the lawsuits he was involved in.
