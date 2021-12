I am always surprised by the ingenuity of New Englanders. When I first saw this tree, I was blown away. On the dock of Pepperrell Cove, there is a Christmas Tree made completely from decorated lobster buoys. It consists of over three hundred decorated lobster buoys that are hung with care over a frame that makes it look like a Christmas tree according to yahoo.com. The lobster buoy tree even has string lights to light up the night.

KITTERY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO