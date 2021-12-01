Adam Levine showed off his new face tattoo while partying at Art Basel with Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo know how to go out in style. While at the AD100 Art Basel party in Miami this week the Maroon 5 frontman was seen showing off his newest ink.

Like a well-painted canvas, Levine is known for showing off his plethora of head-to-toe tattoos. However, this new tattoo is in a completely new spot for the singer.

On Wednesday night, Levine stepped out to show off his new face tattoo. The delicate rose sits at his temple and runs down to the top of his cheek.

Photo credit @behatiprinsloo

The 2013 “Sexiest Man Alive” winner was joined by his model wife, Prinsloo , where the duo posed for pictures on the red carpet.

Levine and Prinsloo’s eldest daughter is named Dusty Rose , so it is apparent that the new rose tattoo holds a special meaning for the “Beautiful Mistakes” artist.

