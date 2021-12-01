Lawmakers push to make strawberry shortcake Florida’s official dessert

What do you think Florida’s official state dessert should be or should they even have one?

The debate is brewing statewide after lawmakers served up two identical bills in the House and the Senate calling for strawberry shortcake to become the official state dessert.

Senate Shortcake Bill by Kyra Shportun on Scribd

HB 567 recognizes the growing clout the strawberry industry is gaining in the Sunshine State, but picking a state dessert may not be a piece of cake.

The bills go on to say that Florida’s strawberry industry makes up 75% of the US winter strawberry crop.

The Mon Paris Coffee Shop and Bakery in Fort Myers said that strawberry shortcake is one of their best sellers among their showcase of desserts.

“The strawberry shortcake is very popular. Every time we have it in the store we can’t keep it on the shelf,” said Tara Broyles, a server at the bakery.

But the berry-filled dessert isn’t at the top of everyone’s list when it comes to a Florida-style dessert.

Key lime pie was often cited as a more appropriate dessert, however it was titled the state’s official pie in 2006 after much debate.

“If it can’t be key lime pie, I’m happy with strawberry shortcake,” said Linda Findlay.

But not everyone is convinced. Rose Vasquez thought the citrus industry may suggest a dessert containing oranges.

However, the orange was exalted above all other fruits when it was crowned the official state fruit in 2005.

But with everything going on in the world, including an Omicron variant, the state’s broken unemployment system, and an ongoing water pollution crisis, some taxpayers question if the issue is even worthy of intense discussion.

Lawmakers won’t make a decision on the matter until sometime after the first of the year. If the bills pass and the governor signs it into law, strawberry shortcake would officially become the state dessert on July 1, 2022.