ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Lawmakers push to make strawberry shortcake Florida’s official dessert

By Dave Elias
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h2apz_0dBeDVBN00

What do you think Florida’s official state dessert should be or should they even have one?

The debate is brewing statewide after lawmakers served up two identical bills in the House and the Senate calling for strawberry shortcake to become the official state dessert.

Senate Shortcake Bill by Kyra Shportun on Scribd

HB 567 recognizes the growing clout the strawberry industry is gaining in the Sunshine State, but picking a state dessert may not be a piece of cake.

The bills go on to say that Florida’s strawberry industry makes up 75% of the US winter strawberry crop.

Senate Shortcake Bill by Kyra Shportun on Scribd

The Mon Paris Coffee Shop and Bakery in Fort Myers said that strawberry shortcake is one of their best sellers among their showcase of desserts.

“The strawberry shortcake is very popular. Every time we have it in the store we can’t keep it on the shelf,” said Tara Broyles, a server at the bakery.

But the berry-filled dessert isn’t at the top of everyone’s list when it comes to a Florida-style dessert.

Key lime pie was often cited as a more appropriate dessert, however it was titled the state’s official pie in 2006 after much debate.

“If it can’t be key lime pie, I’m happy with strawberry shortcake,” said Linda Findlay.

But not everyone is convinced. Rose Vasquez thought the citrus industry may suggest a dessert containing oranges.

However, the orange was exalted above all other fruits when it was crowned the official state fruit in 2005.

But with everything going on in the world, including an Omicron variant, the state’s broken unemployment system, and an ongoing water pollution crisis, some taxpayers question if the issue is even worthy of intense discussion.

Lawmakers won’t make a decision on the matter until sometime after the first of the year. If the bills pass and the governor signs it into law, strawberry shortcake would officially become the state dessert on July 1, 2022.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Biden warns Putin of 'strong' response if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the U.S. would pursue "strong economic measures" and increase military aid to the region should Russia invade Ukraine. Biden told him that in addition to sanctions, the U.S. would as provide additional defense materials to Ukraine and...
POTUS
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel threatens Meadows with contempt

The leaders of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are vowing to launch criminal charges against Mark Meadows if he refuses to cooperate in the probe. Meadows, who was chief of staff to then-President Trump at the time of the violent siege, is scheduled to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Food & Drinks
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Fort Myers, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida Government
CNN

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit to undergo necropsy following sudden death

(CNN) — Medina Spirit is set to undergo a postmortem to determine the cause of the Kentucky Derby-winning horse's sudden death at Santa Anita racetrack in Southern California, according to the California Horse Racing Board (CHRB). The three-year-old colt collapsed near the finish line just as he was completing a...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dessert#Strawberry Pie#Strawberry Shortcake#Food Drink#House#Senate#The Mon Paris Coffee Shop#Bakery#Omicron
NBC News

China warns U.S. will 'pay' for Olympics diplomatic boycott

China has told the United States it will "pay" for its diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics on human rights grounds. The White House on Monday announced it would not send any government officials to the Games in February 2022, due to "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses."
SPORTS
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy