They say once bitten, twice shy. Last year, global oil traders were left shell-shocked after oil prices sunk into negative territory for the first time in history, a scenario few could have imagined, let alone foretold. And their knee-jerk reaction to any breakout of new Covid-19 variants now appears to be: sell first, ask questions later. They did with Delta, and now they are doing it with Omicron.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO