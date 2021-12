Hydrogen propulsion still has a ways to go in the marine industry, but don’t tell that to Fraser Yachts. The yachting company, which handles everything from chartering to new builds, has just unveiled a new catamaran powered by the eco-friendly fuel alternative. Meet Aquon One. The futuristic new multihull, which is set for delivery in 2023, is designed to be an environmentally friendly boat that combines modern comforts with innovative green technologies for sustainable cruising sans noise and emissions. Penned by Christian Grande, the “pocket superyacht” will be fitted with just shy of 700 square feet of solar panels on the flybridge...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO