Becoming a roleplaying party entirely made up of goblins in a new adventure supplement for Dungeons & Dragons 5E called The Goblings. Designed to be played with the fantasy roleplaying game, The Goblings sees players becoming a newly spawned collection of adorable little goblins who have been sent out into the world on their very first quest. As a member of goblin society, players must prove themselves by venturing out of their nest in search of something special for their queen by the break of day. However, life outside is dangerous for a tiny goblin, so players will have to use all their wits to survive the night and succeed at their task.

