ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

New Trump staff indictment? DOJ vet facing same contempt vote as Bannon

MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe January 6th Committee is set to vote on whether to recommend criminal contempt charges...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

'Something went on that's illegal': Former Trump DOJ official to invoke Fifth Amendment

Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the January 6th Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about what it means that former Trump DOJ official Jeffery Clark now says he plans to invoke the Fifth Amendment in his testimony in the committee's investigation, and how the committee can tell they've hit a sore spot in Donald Trump's scheme to overturn his 2020 election loss. Dec. 2, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Herald-Palladium

Jan. 6 panel votes to hold former DOJ official in contempt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection voted Wednesday to pursue contempt charges against Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who refused to answer the committee's questions — but the panel agreed to let him come back for another try. The committee voted...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Steele
Person
Ari Melber
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

As Bannon eyes jail, top Trump aide folds in riot probe

Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with investigators looking into the January 6th insurrection. His decision comes after Trump ally Steve Bannon was indicted for dodging investigators. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Juanita Tolliver to discuss the probe.Dec. 1, 2021.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#In Contempt#Msnbc#Rnc
MSNBC

Trump loses executive privilege case

A federal judge has denied Trump's motion to shield records from the Jan. 6 committee. Trump has already appealed the decision. The committee also issued 10 more subpoenas for Trump Administration personnel. Former Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany and former senior advisor Stephen Miller were among those summoned.Nov. 10, 2021.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MSNBC

Team Trump's Eastman talks about, but not to, the Jan. 6 committee

Last week, John Eastman became the second Republican lawyer in Donald Trump's orbit to announce he'd plead the Fifth as part of the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack. "While Dr. Eastman emphatically denies committing any illegal acts, he nonetheless has a reasonable fear that the requested information could be used against him in court," his lawyer wrote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Team Trump lawyers plead the Fifth, but that doesn't stop revelations

It was striking enough to see one Republican lawyer close to Donald Trump plead the Fifth as part of the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack, but the story became even more extraordinary last week when another Republican lawyer close to the former president said he's also asserting his right against self-incrimination.
POTUS
MSNBC

Ben Rhodes: Saudi Arabia is making a ‘down payment’ on a future Trump presidency

Ben Rhodes, Former Deputy National Security Adviser to President Obama, joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the New York Times’ report that Jared Kushner is turning to Persian Gulf countries to raise money for his new investment firm. They also discuss fmr. Israeli officials admitting it was a “mistake” to withdraw the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal.Dec. 1, 2021.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Were Trump-picked Justices lying under oath? This monumental case will reveal that

As Republican men across the South lead a crackdown on women’s rights and pass new abortion bans, the Supreme Court is set to review a case that challenges Roe v. Wade. In this special report, MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber turns to the legal history and explains that “the Supreme Court has long ruled these are constitutional rights. In fact, few members of the Court openly say they will just ignore precedent or reverse that… It has become kind of a weird baroque tradition for even the Republican appointees to say under oath all sorts of words about Roe being a type of settled precedent.”Dec. 1, 2021.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy