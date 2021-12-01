ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Build Back Better bill conservation funding touted as antidote to Chesapeake Bay watershed pollution, farming challenges

By Mike Tony mtony@hdmediallc.com
 6 days ago

A budget bill designed to strengthen the nation’s climate resilience and social safety net would include billions in agricultural conservation funding. Environmental advocates say that could help farmers save money and reduce pollution in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle and across the country. The $1.85 trillion budget legislation, branded the...

Funding Approved for Clean Water and the Chesapeake Bay

MARYLAND 2021 – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved more than $4 million in grants last week to reduce water pollution and improve a drinking water system. The board is composed of Governor Larry Hogan, Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp and Comptroller Peter Franchot. Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford chaired yesterday’s meeting.
Ken Collinson: EV credits help workers, curb foreign influence (Opinion)

On Nov. 15, Congress passed President Joe Biden’s historic, $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, with bipartisan support from the House and the Senate. Considering Washington’s persistent gridlock, off-year election results that might spell midterm trouble for Democrats, and several challenging weeks for the Biden administration, it was an impressive and needed accomplishment for the president.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture visits York to promote Build Back Better bill

York, Pa — The United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack was in the area this afternoon to promote the Build Back Better bill. Secretary Vilsack stopped by Saubel’s Market in Shrewsberry. The store is using some new technology to lower their electric usage thanks to a federal grant. The secretary says if the Build Back Better Bill passes, more businesses in the area would receive money to become more energy efficient too.
Goldberg: ‘Build Back Better’ bill gives the rich a colossal tax cut

For the first five years, the single most expensive item in the House version of the Democrats’ “Build Back Better,” or “human” infrastructure, bill is a gigantic tax cut for millionaires and billionaires. This provision would lift the cap from $10,000 to $80,000 on income tax deductions for state and local taxes (commonly referred to among budget nerds as “SALT”).
Hospitals decry funding cuts in Build Back Better act

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- WASHINGTON -- Hospital groups and some members of Congress are demanding Democrats drop the proposed reduction in federal funding for some hospitals that serve large numbers of uninsured patients in the Biden administration's $1.7 trillion social spending bill, which passed in the House and now awaits a vote in the Senate.
Maryland Dems celebrate Build Back Better bill; Hogan urges Senate to reject it

Maryland Democrats are celebrating the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal after it passed through the House of Representatives Friday. The infrastructure bill, also known as the Build Back Better Act, has been signed by President Biden and moves to the Senate, where the legislation is expected to undergo changes to satisfy Democratic senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who are balking at the nearly $2 trillion price tag.
Gillibrand working to keep paid family leave in Build Back Better bill

Sen. Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY) isn’t giving up on including one of the projects she’s been working on for years in President Biden’s social spending bill that still has to be voted on in the Senate. During a stop in Syracuse Monday, Gillibrand said she expects there will be more compromises...
Build Back Better Act Nicotine Tax Fails to Improve Public Health and Funds Wasteful Spending

As the wheels of bureaucracy turn and expand, higher taxes are inevitable to fund the massive spending spree in Congress. The Build Back Better Act (BBBA), H.R. 5376, as passed by the House, includes a new excise tax to help pay for the $1.75 trillion price tag. The bill applies the same federal cigarette excise tax of $1.01 per pack on to e-cigarettes, vaping liquids, and oral nicotine pouches. While excise taxes are generally used to generate revenue and deter behavior, the BBBA’s new taxes on tobacco harm reduction (THR) products are flawed. It will not only fail to discourage traditional cigarette use, but it will also have an adverse impact on public health.
