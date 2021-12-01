Build Back Better bill conservation funding touted as antidote to Chesapeake Bay watershed pollution, farming challenges

As the wheels of bureaucracy turn and expand, higher taxes are inevitable to fund the massive spending spree in Congress. The Build Back Better Act (BBBA), H.R. 5376, as passed by the House, includes a new excise tax to help pay for the $1.75 trillion price tag. The bill applies the same federal cigarette excise tax of $1.01 per pack on to e-cigarettes, vaping liquids, and oral nicotine pouches. While excise taxes are generally used to generate revenue and deter behavior, the BBBA’s new taxes on tobacco harm reduction (THR) products are flawed. It will not only fail to discourage traditional cigarette use, but it will also have an adverse impact on public health.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO