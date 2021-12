Chelsea travels to the northwestern corner of London to Vicarage Road where it’ll take on Watford. The Blues are coming off a disappointing 1-1 draw with Manchester United at home and they are in desperate need of three points on Wednesday. Unfortunately though, that won’t be easy. Thomas Tuchel has a selection headache with a plethora of his midfielders out for the contest. N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic are undoubtedly out—as is Ben Chilwell. Meanwhile, the likes of Jorginho, Reece James and Timo Werner are questionable with slight knocks picked up at the weekend.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO