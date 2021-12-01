The berm is back

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Temperatures began cooling off all around the state today as winds began to shift from the west to the north. The Jetstream is also slowly moving back down allowing for colder artic air to makes it way towards the northern United States. We also have a cold front on its way from the Pacific Northwest. Today, we already started to see some signs of the incoming cold front like the shifting winds and the increase in cloud cover for the northern cities. Heading into the weekend, temperatures are expected to stay around the level they are at today, above average but with a drop coming soon. Tomorrow, the northern half of the state can see more cloud cover with the chance of some very isolated rain showers during the day and very isolated snow showers during the night.

