The berm is back

Over a decade ago, Carpinteria Parks and Recreation Department proposed a bike path – the Rincon Trail Project – that was supposed to be good for bikes, paragliding and hang-gliding. The current plan, presented by director Matt Roberts, removes massive portions of the bluff. This will change the natural airflow, forever ending paragliding and hang-gliding in Carpinteria. Thousands have protested by signing petitions, writing letters, attending city meetings, meeting with Mr. Roberts, and more. The department ignored it all.
Comments / 0