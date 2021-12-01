ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Hausfeld founder exits chair role as new leaders step up

By Sara Merken
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tTD5z_0dBe8zbd00

Litigation firm Hausfeld said on Wednesday that Michael Hausfeld will leave his chair position in a major leadership change for the 13-year-old claimant firm he founded.

Hausfeld will become chair emeritus as Brian Ratner and Anthony Maton, current vice chairs, become global co-chairs effective Jan. 1, the firm said.

Washington, D.C., litigator Hausfeld is known for his work representing plaintiffs in antitrust, human rights and discrimination matters.

Major cases include representing a class of Holocaust victims in litigation against three Swiss banks and representing a class of basketball and football players in an antitrust case against the National Collegiate Athletic Association and its member institutions.

He also represented native Alaskans who were impacted by the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill and brokered a $176 million settlement in a racial discrimination case against Texaco Inc, according to the firm.

Before starting the 160-lawyer firm, Hausfeld was a name partner at what is now Cohen, Milstein, Sellers & Toll.

He was expelled from Cohen Milstein in 2008, taking a group of lawyers with him, following disagreements in the partnership about the firm's direction, according to media reports at the time.

Hausfeld's current firm disclosed in September 2019 he would later transition leadership duties and become chair emeritus.

The new joint co-chairs will work with Brent Landau, who remains Hausfeld's global managing partner, the firm said. Partners Melinda Coolidge and Lianne Craig will become Hausfeld's managing partners in the U.S. and London, respectively.

"There is a clearly younger group of very capable and talented professionals who are not only ready to take over the practice of law that we've developed, but take over the management of that practice as well," Hausfeld said.

The law firm represents claimants in areas including antitrust and competition, commercial and financial disputes, human rights, environmental and product liability and technology and data breaches, according to its website.

Sara Merken reports on privacy and data security, as well as the business of law, including legal innovation and key players in the legal services industry. Reach her at sara.merken@thomsonreuters.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Hausfeld to ‘Set Course’ for Namesake Firm After Stepping Down

Long before Michael Hausfeld revealed he’s stepping back from leading the firm he founded, he said he knew the announcement would make waves. “That’s why it took us this long to devise this transition,” Hausfeld, 75, the firm’s sole name partner, said in an interview. The firm announced Wednesday Hausfeld...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Inditex founder's daughter to chair company, new CEO named

MADRID (Reuters) -Marta Ortega, daughter of the founder of Spanish fashion retailer Inditex, will replace Chairman Pablo Isla, who led the company’s global expansion for more than a decade, in a succession some analysts called premature. Ortega, 37, takes over as chairwoman of the group that owns the Zara brand...
BUSINESS
carehomeprofessional.com

Influential HC-One chair to step back from his role by year-end

Sir David Behan CBE has announced that he will be stepping back from his role as chair by the end of the year. He will continue to support HC-One as a senior adviser to the board and executive team, and also enjoy more family time. Mr Behan has served on...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Disney names former Pentagon press secretary as corporate affairs head

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) on Tuesday named former Pentagon press secretary Geoff Morrell to the newly created position of chief corporate affairs officer, overseeing corporate communications, government relations and global public policy. Morrell is currently the executive vice-president of communications and advocacy at oil and gas...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Cheddar News

SAFE Banking Act to Help Legal Cannabis Operators Still Faces Senate Obstacles

Cheddar's Chloe Aiello joined "Closing Bell" to break down the progress of the SAFE Banking Act in Congress as cannabis businesses operators struggle to find financial institutions that will service them. Banks face steep federal penalties, including the risk of losing a bank charter, if found to be servicing marijuana businesses even if their state has legalized operations. Aiello reported that while there was some bipartisan support for the measure in the Senate, the bill faces some opposition from conservatives with "longstanding concerns" about cannabis and progressives who prefer a more comprehensive approach to reform.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Racial Discrimination#Swiss#Native Alaskans#Texaco Inc
Benzinga

Elon Musk Comes Out Against Biden's Infrastructure Bill, Says China Needs To Realize Its Role As The 'Biggest Kid On The Block' As It Races Ahead Of US

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk appeared at The Wall Street Journal’s Annual CEO Council Monday evening where he was interviewed by Joanna Stern. Musk shared his opinion on the upcoming infrastructure bill along with the government and its role. He also touched on the tense relationship between the United States and China. Here are the key takeaways.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

U.S. senator demands Fed chair disclose details on trading by officials

Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who sits on the Senate committee that oversees the Federal Reserve, has demanded the central bank disclose its leaders’ personal investments and ethics guidance given to them, representing more scrutiny of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s handling of a conflict-of-interest controversy ahead of his renomination hearing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

African Union calls for end to Omicron travel curbs on some African nations

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The African Union on Tuesday called for an urgent end to travel restrictions imposed on some of its member states, saying the measures effectively penalize governments for timely data sharing in line with international health regulations. The measures act “as a disincentive for information sharing in the...
TRAVEL
AFP

Swedish PM steps down from IMF steering committee

Magdalena Andersson, who last week became the first woman to hold the post of prime minister in Sweden, will step down as chair of the IMF's steering committee, the Washington-based crisis lender announced Tuesday. Andersson had last January been appointed to a three-year term atop the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), the group of finance ministers and central bankers that advises the institution's board. She was the first woman to hold that post, and at the time was the finance minister in Sweden's government. In November, she ascended to the prime minister's office, though her initial stay lasted only hours after her budget failed to pass through parliament and the Green Party quit her coalition government. Parliament elected her to the post again five days later.
EUROPE
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney to Tap BP Exec and Former ABC News Correspondent Geoff Morrell as PR Chief (Exclusive)

The Walt Disney Co. plans to name Geoff Morrell to the newly created role of chief corporate affairs officer, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. While he has been given a broader portfolio, his responsibilities will include succeeding top communications officer Zenia Mucha, who will retire from the company at the end of the year. Morrell, currently executive vp communications advocacy for BP, will take on a restructured and significantly expanded position leading PR for Disney. His official title will be chief corporate affairs officer, overseeing communications, government relations, public policy, philanthropy and environmental issues. Before joining the multinational oil and gas company, Morrell worked for...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

240K+
Followers
250K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy