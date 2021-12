Timo Werner knocked in the fourth, Thomas Tuchel leapt high in delight and Chelsea's resident DJ was reaching once again for the ska anthem 'One Step Beyond.'. They like to celebrate a resounding win at Stamford Bridge by stomping along to a few minutes of Madness and this time it came with added relevance as the European champions booked a place in the last 16.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO