Latest Cybersecurity Threats Disclosed By Stiennon and Lohrmann

One of cybersecurity’s major challenges is cyberstupidity. So the internet security firm SolarWinds’s decision to use “solarwinds123” as the password for its software updates server was rather inept. Unsurprisingly, hackers guessed the password and were able to upload files to the server, which were then distributed to SolarWinds clients. Similarly, after the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education failed to check a Web application for a software vulnerability that has been known for at least a decade, its incompetence exposed the Social Security numbers of at least 100,000 teachers. Missouri Governor Mike Parson expanded the bungling by threatening to prosecute the journalist who discovered the flaw rather than focusing on the department’s utterly inadequate security. And when Wyndham Hotels used weak passwords, stored guests’ credit card data unencrypted, and did not bother to use firewalls to protect its network, it invited disaster. Hackers accessed information on more than 600,000 customers in total on at least three occasions; in at least two of those attacks, Wyndham did not even detect the intrusion for months.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO