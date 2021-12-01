ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Latest Cybersecurity Threats Disclosed By Stiennon and Lohrmann

mitechnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR – Cybersecurity professionals Richard Stiennon, founder of IT-Harvest, and Dan Lohrmann, VP at Presidio.Com, update the latest cyber threats and...

mitechnews.com

Comments / 0

austintechnologycouncil.org

Cybersecurity: A Necessary Right

Ensuring security in a cyber environment — a virtual frontier that was conceived without physical barriers and defied the rules of nature — has become a key topic around the globe. As cyber consciousness continues to rise, so do the risks that have emerged of a highly connected cyber world and the need for cyber-safety.
Forbes

Why Cybersecurity Regulations And Compliance Are So Important In Our Current Threat Landscape

Caroline Wong is the Chief Strategy Officer at Cobalt, a cybersecurity company with a focus on Pentest as a Service (PtaaS). It’s 2021 — a year that’s been plagued by a seemingly endless cycle of high-profile cybersecurity breaches. Security teams are struggling with the same well-known vulnerabilities that have troubled the industry for decades. Yes, you read that right. From my perspective, the high-profile cyberattacks that occurred over the past few years — think Colonial Pipeline, JBS and the hack involving Solar Winds — are not fundamentally different from the kinds of attacks we’ve observed again and again for the last two decades.
securitymagazine.com

Metropolitan school system blocks threats with cybersecurity platform

Cyber threats to K-12 schools are on the rise: according to a report from EdTech Strategies and the K-12 Cybersecurity Resource Center, an average of 2 cyberattacks occurred per school day in 2020, with 408 reported breaches directly linked to instance of financial and identity fraud. One metropolitan school district...
TechRadar

Most businesses expect cybersecurity threats to increase over the next year

Today’s business landscape is creating an environment in which cybercrimes can thrive, and this threat is only set to increase, a new study has found. Polling 3,600 business and technology executives from around the world for the report, PwC found multiple factors contributing to the rising threat of cybercrime, including lower barrier for entry for numerous types of malware attacks, rising complexity of organizations due to mergers and acquisitions, remote working, or multi-vendor environments, to name but a few.
securityboulevard.com

How to Fix Cybersecurity Recruiting

Since my career began about fifteen years ago, the challenges faced by businesses to recruit the best cybersecurity talent remain—how to find the right talent, and the realization of just how valuable and rare real cybersecurity skills are. Companies are still struggling to close the cybersecurity skills gap of over three million vacancies, and recruiters are still complaining about the lack of skill and talent.
Sidney Herald

Three tips to protect yourself from cybersecurity threats

On Sept. 13, Apple suddenly released an unprecedented emergency security update after researchers at Citizen Lab discovered that an Israeli spyware group was able to infect Apple products via a critical cybersecurity vulnerability. Before the emergency patch, cybercriminals could use what’s called a “Zero-Day exploit” to put malware on Apple products without ever being detected.
helpnetsecurity.com

2022 and the threat landscape: The top 5 future cybersecurity challenges

Digital adoption has rapidly accelerated and as a result, the threat surface has also expanded. As we look ahead to 2022, there will be new and evolving cybersecurity challenges on the horizon for CISOs. 2022 is going to be a year of building greater resiliency and integrating this into all...
VentureBeat

How AI and ML can thwart a cybersecurity threat no one talks about

Ransomware attackers rely on USB drives to deliver malware, jumping the air gap that all industrial distribution, manufacturing, and utilities rely on as their first line of defense against cyberattacks. Seventy-nine percent of USB attacks can potentially disrupt the operational technologies (OT) that power industrial processing plants, according to Honeywell’s Industrial Cybersecurity USB Threat Report 2021.
Credit Union Times

The Importance of Authentication for Cybersecurity Defense

Throughout the pandemic, the financial industry has been a prime target for cyberattacks as credit unions accelerated their digital transformation initiatives. Credit unions have strengthened their cybersecurity defenses through a variety of strategies, including the implementation of cybersecurity monitoring solutions. However, the best defenses are only as strong as their weakest link, and a common vulnerability includes the actions of members.
lawfareblog.com

Cybersecurity for Idiots

One of cybersecurity’s major challenges is cyberstupidity. So the internet security firm SolarWinds’s decision to use “solarwinds123” as the password for its software updates server was rather inept. Unsurprisingly, hackers guessed the password and were able to upload files to the server, which were then distributed to SolarWinds clients. Similarly, after the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education failed to check a Web application for a software vulnerability that has been known for at least a decade, its incompetence exposed the Social Security numbers of at least 100,000 teachers. Missouri Governor Mike Parson expanded the bungling by threatening to prosecute the journalist who discovered the flaw rather than focusing on the department’s utterly inadequate security. And when Wyndham Hotels used weak passwords, stored guests’ credit card data unencrypted, and did not bother to use firewalls to protect its network, it invited disaster. Hackers accessed information on more than 600,000 customers in total on at least three occasions; in at least two of those attacks, Wyndham did not even detect the intrusion for months.
securitymagazine.com

Panasonic discloses data breach

Panasonic has confirmed that a third party accessed its network. According to a press release, the company reported the breach to authorities after detecting unauthorized access. Panasonic is also currently working with a specialized third-party organization to investigate the breach and determine if customer’s personal information and/or sensitive information related to the social infrastructure was accessed.
mitechnews.com

Cyber Patriot Seeking Cyber Security Experts To Mentor Grade School Students

ANN ARBOR – Tamara Shoemaker and Bridget Kravachenko provide deep dive on Cyber Patriot program that teaches grade school students from Kindergarten to 12th grade how to protect themselves from hackers and predators when they are surfing the Internet. The Michigan program, led by Tamara, also is seeking cybersecurity experts to serve as mentors to these students.
TechRadar

The rising cybersecurity concerns of cryptocurrencies

The popularity of cryptocurrency has shown no sign of abating during the pandemic, with the total value of all cryptocurrencies now just short of $2 trillion. Cryptocurrencies, digital currencies that work on decentralized networks using blockchain technology, have been on the rise for the past decade thanks to a range of factors. One driving force behind their popularity is that they tend not to be issued by governments, meaning that they are theoretically resistant to manipulation from central authorities.
KREX

Report says Russian hackers haven’t eased spying efforts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The elite Russian state hackers behind last year’s massive SolarWinds cyberespionage campaign hardly eased up this year, managing plenty of infiltrations of the U.S. and allied government agencies and foreign policy think tanks with consummate craft and stealth, a leading cybersecurity firm reported Monday. On the anniversary of the public disclosure of the […]
Reuters

China seeks better cross-border control of big data with new plan

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)called for improved cross-border security management of big data till 2025, in a five-year plan published on Tuesday. The plan, which builds off of China's 14th Five-Year Plan published earlier this year, comes as the country has pushed...
AFP

Google disrupts cybercrime web infecting 1 mn devices

Google said Tuesday it has moved to shut down a network of about one million hijacked electronic devices used worldwide to commit online crimes, while also suing Russia-based hackers the tech giant claimed were responsible. The so-called botnet of infected devices, which was also used to surreptitiously mine bitcoin, was cut off at least for now from the people wielding it on the internet. "The operators of Glupteba are likely to attempt to regain control of the botnet using a backup command and control mechanism," wrote Shane Huntley and Luca Nagy from Google's threat analysis group. Large technology companies like Google and Microsoft are increasingly pulled into the battle against cybercrime, which is conducted via their products thus giving them unique understanding of and access to the threats.
KTEN.com

Cybersecurity Gift Guide 2021

Originally Posted On: https://www.highspeedoptions.com/resources/insights/cybersecurity-gift-guide. Considering over 310 million people were affected in the US due to data breaches and exposure incidents in 2020, we figured the best gift guide this holiday season would be online privacy and internet security tools to help improve your cybersecurity. We’ve prepared a detailed list...
bizjournals

Cybersecurity Forum

The Cincinnati Business Courier recently hosted a cyber security panel discussion with four, top industry experts. Publisher and market president Jamie Smith led the discussion as the panelists discussed topics such as planning for a breach, identifying a breach, post-breach, what to do if you’re hacked, and disaster recovery. The...
