Join us tonight at 7 p.m. ET for the week 13 episode of ‘3 and Out!’

Is Ordinary Joe new tonight on NBC? Are we going to see season 1 episode 10 on the air sooner rather than later?. We know that a ton of people out there are going to be eager to get more of this show ASAP and we understand why. The James Wolk drama is already a nice little gem on NBC’s fall schedule; in a sea of procedurals and/or franchises, this is one that stands out uniquely on its own. It shares a few common threads with This Is Us, except that in this case, it’s using multiple “what if?” timelines instead of time periods. You’ve got Nurse Joe, Music Joe, and Cop Joe, plus the individual worlds that surround them.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO