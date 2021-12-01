Lawmakers send three Biden picks for EPA to full Senate

The U.S. Senate's Environment and Public Works Committee on Wednesday approved President Joe Biden's nominees for three top positions at the Environmental Protection Agency, while a fourth EPA nominee failed to win support to advance to a full Senate vote.

Members of the committee voted 10-9 to advance the nomination of David Uhlmann, a former chief of the Justice Department's environmental crimes section, to lead EPA's Enforcement and Compliance Assurance office.

They also voted in favor of Amanda Howe to lead EPA's Office of Mission Support, which improves efficiency, and backed Christopher Frey to take the reins of the agency's Office of Research and Development.

If confirmed, Uhlmann would oversee major criminal and civil cases that make their way to the EPA's headquarters. His role will be key to the success of EPA chief Michael Regan's efforts to strengthen enforcement of anti-pollution laws and regulations.

Patrick Traylor, a partner with law firm Vinson & Elkins who previously worked for the EPA's enforcement office, said that Uhlmann would do "particularly well leading the EPA's criminal enforcement program" given his experience in that field at the DOJ.

Budget cuts to the EPA's enforcement program have contributed to a decline in the agency's enforcement of anti-pollution laws and regulations since 2011, the EPA's Office of Inspector General said in a November report.

The committee deadlocked Wednesday, with a 10-10 vote, on the nomination of Carlton Waterhouse to lead EPA's Office of Land and Emergency Management. The office manages the Superfund cleanup program.

Waterhouse, a law professor who previously worked for the EPA, is an expert on environmental justice. The concept, which seeks to reduce the disproportionate exposure to pollution for low-income communities of color, has emerged as a priority of the Biden administration.

Waterhouse's nomination has come under fire from conservative lawmakers due to his work on slavery reparations and his signing last year of a letter expressing support for defunding the police.

His nomination will require an additional procedural step to go the Senate floor, a committee aide said.

The White House has described Frey, an engineer, as a "leader in environmental science." Howe is a career public servant who worked on Vice President Kamala Harris' run for the presidency.

Sebastien Malo reports on environmental, climate and energy litigation. Reach him at sebastien.malo@thomsonreuters.com