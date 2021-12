Ben Simmons has been ducking the Philadelphia 76ers this season and he is refusing to play any games. The Sixers are understandably upset about this situation, and as a result, they have been fining Simmons millions of dollars. Essentially, they are withholding his checks, and in the midst of all of this, Simmons has stated that these measures have caused him great mental distress. Needless to say, the situation is easily the messiest to come out of the NBA this season.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO