ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Textbook publishers sue Shopify over alleged 'massive' IP violations

By Blake Brittain
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xUOmN_0dBe6s4S00

(Reuters) - Major educational publishers on Wednesday accused e-commerce company Shopify of enabling rampant piracy in a lawsuit filed in Virginia federal court.

Macmillan Learning, Cengage Learning Inc, Elsevier Inc, McGraw Hill LLC and Pearson Education Inc said Canada-based Shopify turned a blind eye to repeat notices that its users sell pirated digital textbooks and other materials, allowing for copyright and trademark infringement "on a massive scale."

The publishers asked the court for statutory damages of up to $150,000 per infringed copyright and $2 million for each counterfeited trademark, and listed more than 3,400 copyrights that users allegedly violated.

Shopify provides a range of services for online storefronts including web hosting, product management, marketing services and payment processing.

A Shopify spokesperson said in a statement that the company's policies clearly prohibit merchants from infringing IP rights, and that it doesn't hesitate to punish infringers. The spokesperson said the platform has reviewed over 90% of copyright and trademark reports from this year within one business day.

The complaint said Shopify gives "lip service" to IP protection while profiting from infringement.

The publishers' are represented by Matthew Oppenheim of Oppenheim & Zebrak. The firm has also represented music labels and publishers in a $1 billion copyright case against internet service provider Cox Communications Inc and represents major book publishers in a copyright dispute with the Internet Archive.

The case is Macmillan Learning v. Shopify Inc, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, No. 1:21-cv-01340.

For the publishers: Matthew Oppenheim and Scott Zebrak of Oppenheim & Zebrak.

For Shopify: not available

Blake Brittain reports on intellectual property law, including patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets. Reach him at blake.brittain@thomsonreuters.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Elizabeth Holmes denies misleading investors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec 7 (Reuters) - Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes denied making misleading statements about the blood-testing startup during cross-examination on Tuesday, as her testimony in defense against fraud charges neared its end. Former Theranos investors have testified at the trial that Holmes led them to believe the company's...
BUSINESS
gamingonphone.com

Lockwood Publishing Ltd. accused of employment law violations

Dozens of workers at Lockwood Publishing are taking collective action to defend themselves against an unlawful massive redundancy. Lockwood Publishing, best known for the popular 3D RPG Avakin Life, is facing accusations of employment law violations by the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB), a trade union that represents game workers.
BUSINESS
pymnts

EMEA Daily: UK Enforces New Listing Rules for Exchanges; Facebook Faces Lawsuits Over Alleged EU Privacy Violations

In today’s top Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, the U.K. revises listing rules for exchanges; Facebook could face potential litigation over alleged European Union privacy violations; the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) scraps a 90-day reauthentication open banking rule; Wirex launches a $1 million token holiday giveaway; Verto and Banking Circle partner on international payments; and more.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Mashed

This $10 Billion McDonald's Lawsuit Was Just Dismissed

Millionaire Byron Allen knows what's up when it comes to running a media empire. Allen is the founder and owner of Entertainment Studios, which owns and runs dozens of television shows, stations, and channels, including The Weather Channel (via Variety). According to Afrotech, Allen's financial approach to operations is as unique as it is lucrative. Allen permits free licensing of television shows he owns instead of charging the networks fees. In turn, he's able to sell 50% of his own advertising, which can get pretty lucrative.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Five Educational Publishers Slap Shopify with Copyright Lawsuit

Five publishers of educational material have slapped Shopify with a lawsuit alleging that the eCommerce firm is responsible for allowing the unauthorized sale of school textbooks, test packs and solutions manuals, according to multiple reports on Thursday (Dec. 2). The publishers — Pearson Education, McGraw Hill, Macmillan Learning, Cengage Learning,...
LAW
GeekyGadgets

Google workers sue over allegedly violating ‘don’t be evil’ motto

Google’s “don’t be evil” mantra may have been more of a philosophical statement than a practical reality these days, but former staff members now want to hold the company to it. Apparently, ex-engineers Paul Duke, Rebecca Rivers, and Sophie Waldman have sued Google for allegedly violating the “don’t be evil” motto of the company’s code of conduct. According to them, Google fired them for organizing worker opposition to controversial projects, like working with the Trump-era Customs and Border Protection for instance. They were said to be punished for pointing out evil like Google instructed, to put it in other words. Or that’s how they see it.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textbooks#Copyrights#Publishers#Cengage Learning Inc#Elsevier Inc#Mcgraw Hill Llc#Pearson Education Inc#Ip#Oppenheim Zebrak#Cox Communications Inc#The Internet Archive#Macmillan Learning V#Shopify Inc#District Court
Reuters

Moderna could be sued over vaccines as court upholds Arbutus patents

(Reuters) - Moderna Inc could face a patent infringement lawsuit over its COVID-19 vaccine after a federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected its challenge to patents belonging to Arbutus Biopharma Corp. Arbutus shares nearly doubled following the ruling, up 95% at $6.25. Moderna shares were off more than 10% at...
LAW
geekwire.com

Investor presses Microsoft to release results of Bill Gates investigation after rare shareholder win

After winning support from Microsoft shareholders for more transparency and independence in the company’s handling and disclosure of sexual harassment cases, an investor is calling on Microsoft to publicly release the results of an independent investigation into past allegations against co-founder Bill Gates. Microsoft shareholders sent a signal “that these...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Gazette

Apple sues Israeli firm over alleged iPhone hacking

Apple announced a lawsuit against Israeli firm NSO Group on Tuesday for alleged "surveillance and targeting" of the company's users. The company said it is seeking damages and an injunction to block NSO Group from using its products in the future. Apple said the surveillance was limited to a small group of users and that its servers were not hacked.
BUSINESS
The Independent

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call: ‘Your employment is terminated, effective immediately’

The chief executive of a US-based digital mortgage lending company fired 900 people on a Zoom call ahead of the holiday season, it has been reported.About 15 per cent of the company’s employees in the US and India were abruptly laid off as part of the cost-cutting exercise, Vishal Garg, the head of Better.com, can be heard saying in the video call that reportedly took place last week. A recording of the call, which has not been verified, was widely shared on YouTube. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid...
BUSINESS
CBS San Francisco

Elizabeth Holmes Grilled On Claims Of Battlefield Use Of Theranos Testing Technology

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Federal prosecutors grilled Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes Tuesday on claims that her failed startup’s technology was being deployed by military doctors in war zone field hospitals, as well as revenue projections of nearly $1 billion for 2015. Once a darling of the Silicon Valley’s tech community, Holmes now faces 11 federal charges of defrauding investors and patients with false claims on the accuracy and success of her company’s blood testing technology. If the jury finds her guilty, she could be sentenced to 20 years in prison and be ordered to pay a $2.75 million fine. Holmes took the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

240K+
Followers
250K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy