Android applications are going on becoming more and more popular just because of its characteristics such as reliability and toughness. In the market one will find many mobile phones with the Android platform. One of the major reasons for this is that the Android is open source and having accesses to it and using it is very easy. It has now become necessary to consider the users of Android based smart phones as a different market segment. This market segment is going to try to access the internet through the Android based smart phones that they have. This insinuates that the websites need to be compatible with the Android platform. This has increases the demand of Android applications.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO