ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Scratched from start

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Kuemper (upper body) has been scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Maple Leafs,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
milehighsports.com

Deen’s List: Thoughts from the Avalanche’s first back-to-back of the season

When the Avalanche traveled to Dallas for the first of two games on consecutive nights, they were riding high. Colorado had just dismantled the Anaheim Ducks on home ice and was in the midst of a six-game winning streak where it had outscored the opposition 36-15. But that all changed....
NHL
coloradohockeynow.com

Darcy Kuemper out with upper-body injury

It definitely wouldn’t be a full day with the Avalanche without there being some sudden, shocking new injury to a key player. On the day Nathan MacKinnon returned from an eight-game absence, starting goalie Darcy Kuemper was announced as a late scratch tonight by the Avs in Toronto. Jonas Johansson...
NHL
Denver Post

Darcy Kuemper injured pregame. Avalanche has emergency backup goalie join the team

TORONTO — The Avalanche has a 22-year-old freshman from the University of Toronto on its bench Wednesday night, serving as the emergency backup goalie against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Jett Alexander is stepping in for Jonas Johansson, who was given the start after Darcy Kuemper apparently suffered an...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Bowen Byram: Back at it

Byram (concussion) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game versus Nashville, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports. Byram will likely return to a bottom-four role following his six-game absence. The 20-year-old defender has picked up three goals and eight points through 11 contests this campaign.
NHL
Denver Post

5 takeaways from the Avalanche’s 7-5 victory over Ottawa

Behind red-hot scorers Nazem Kadri (goal, three assists, plus-4) and Cale Makar (two goals, plus-2), the Avalanche (9-5-1) on Monday rallied in the third period to defeat Ottawa 7-5 at Ball Arena. Opportunistic Ottawa (4-12-1) was coming off a weeklong COVID shutdown, and despite being outshot 30-14 in the second...
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Avalanche Win Against the Senators

Look out, the Colorado Avalanche are the hottest team in the NHL, winning five in a row and seven of their last 10 games. They appear to be returning to their Presidents’ Trophy roots from last season. Last night, the Ottawa Senators were the latest victims of Colorado’s hot streak, losing 7-5 in an entertaining back-and-forth affair. Let’s dig into my three takeaways from Monday’s highest-scoring fixture on the schedule.
NHL
coloradohockeynow.com

Avalanche Player Grades from Win over Ducks

Six straight wins for the Avalanche. Let’s do those grades:. Gabe Landeskog (A) – Two assists, four shots on net, and 13 Corsi events for, four against. That’s a very solid hockey game for the captain. This content is for CHN+ subscribers only. You can join us for only $3.49...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justus Annunen
Person
Darcy Kuemper
markerzone.com

MATT MURRAY GETS THE HEALTHY SCRATCH TREATMENT FROM OTTAWA

If a clearer indication that signing goaltender Matt Murray to a four-year, $25 million contract was a mistake was needed, here it is. The Ottawa Senators took on the Anaheim Ducks Friday night, and even though Murray is not injured, he wasn't in the lineup. "OTT head coach DJ Smith...
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Kurtis MacDermid: Scratched Friday

MacDermid was a healthy scratch Friday against Dallas. MacDermid filled in for Kiefer Sherwood in Colorado's previous game Wednesday, picking up two hits and a five-minute major, before heading back to the press box for Friday's 3-1 loss to the Stars. In six games this season, MacDermid is minus-3 with four shots on goal, eight hits, four blocked shots and five PIM while averaging 8:06 of ice time.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Jonas Johansson: Will start Wednesday

Johansson will start Wednesday's game versus the Maple Leafs after Darcy Kuemper (upper body) was scratched. Johansson has won his last two appearances, allowing just three goals on 48 shots in that span. He'll be flying without a safety net, as Justus Annunen is en route to Toronto, but the Avalanche are expected to only have an emergency backup on hand to begin the contest.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Remains on injured reserve

Martinez (face) is not ready to return Wednesday versus the Ducks, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. There's been little update on Martinez's status since he was placed on injured reserve Nov. 17. The defenseman remains without a timeline to return. In his absence, Ben Hutton, Zach Whitecloud and Dylan Coghlan have filled bottom-four roles.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#The Maple Leafs#Ahl Colorado#Canadiens
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways from the Avalanche Loss to the Maple Leafs

In a game that was hyped as a possible Stanley Cup preview, the Colorado Avalanche made their first trip to Scotiabank Arena in two years and were beaten handily by the red-hot Toronto Maple Leafs. The contest had many storylines — Nathan MacKinnon returned to the lineup, Nazem Kadri returned to Toronto, the best offense against the second-best defense in the league — but the game was more or less over midway through the first period, after Toronto scored their third unanswered goal en route to an 8-3 victory.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Cale Makar: Late scratch Saturday

Makar (upper body) is a late scratch for Saturday's game versus the Senators, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports. Makar was on the ice for warmups, but he was announced as a scratch just minutes before puck drop. It appears the Avalanche will have to play short a man in the contest with no time to get someone else in the lineup. Makar joins Bowen Byram (head) and Nazem Kadri (undisclosed) as injured skaters for the team.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche’s Quarter-Season Awards

Counting Thursday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Colorado Avalanche are set to lap the quarter mark of the 2021-22 season, producing several intriguing storylines in the process. In tandem with my fellow Avalanche writers here at The Hockey Writers, we’ve brainstormed several fictional awards to hand out to this year’s squad. Our haul of hardware includes a team MVP, the biggest disappointment and surprise so far, our favourite moments, and what we’re hoping to see through to the mid-point of the season. I implored my colleagues to offer up a quick blurb, but I go into slightly further detail to explain my choice. Without further ado, let’s dig in!
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
carrollspaper.com

Tigers survive comeback attempt from Kuemper

Everything started to feel comfortable. Playing at home with a feisty crowd in the cross-town rivalry, what exactly could go wrong?. The answer was junior guard Dawson Gifford from the Knights. At the start of the second half Carroll only continued to build upon their 38-20 lead. Kuemper wasn’t able...
CARROLL, IA
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres trail 'Canes 5-2

It’s the first meeting between the Sabres and Hurricanes since Nov. 14, 2019. That night, Carolina emerged victorious in OT, 5-4, at KeyBank Center. Tonight, Buffalo debuts a new goalie - Malcolm Subban, acquired Thursday from the Chicago Blackhawks.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bills' Cole Beasley: Poor game in poor conditions

Beasley caught one of three targets for 11 yards in Monday's 14-10 loss to the Patriots. Quarterback Josh Allen only completed 15 passes in the game, and that might be considered an accomplishment given the terrible weather and the fact that opposing QB Mac Jones only completed two throws. Beasley was open a few times in key moments, but between the howling wind and Allen either not finding him or being able to make a good throw, Beasley was limited to his second-worst output of the season. Expect a more productive performance from the entire Buffalo offense in a Week 14 matchup with the Buccaneers, a game that could turn into a high-scoring affair.
NFL
CBS Sports

Michael Hermosillo: Parts ways with Cubs

Hermosillo (forearm) was non-tendered by the Cubs on Tuesday, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Hermosillo had a .737 OPS in 16 games after being called up by Chicago before going down with a season-ending forearm injury. He's expected to be ready for spring training if he can find a new team.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy