Universal Hydrogen CEO sees jetmakers backing new fuel

By Reuters
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus and Boeing Co will launch all-new successors to their best-selling single-aisle jets powered by hydrogen from around the middle of next decade, the head of a U.S. company that champions the fuel told Reuters. The prediction by Paul Eremenko, chief executive of Universal Hydrogen, counters...

simpleflying.com

Why Boeing Isn’t Focusing On Hydrogen As A Fuel

Boeing’s commitment to sustainability has accelerated with the appointment of its first-ever Chief Sustainability Officer, Chris Raymond. Chris is leading the way towards a lower carbon future, with a strong emphasis on fleet renewal and sustainable aviation fuels. Simple Flying caught up with him to better understand why hydrogen is not such a big priority for Boeing right now.
passengerterminaltoday.com

UK government unveils commercial aircraft concept fueled by liquid hydrogen

') } // --> FlyZero showcases the huge potential of liquid hydrogen-powered aircraft as the UK drives for a cleaner and greener air travel future and builds on progress already achieved by the Jet Zero Council, a partnership between industry and government with the aim of delivering zero-emission transatlantic flight within a generation.
electricvehiclesresearch.com

A Scalable and Sustainable Proposal with Hydrogen as Fuel

Class society RINA, together with technology providers ABB, Helbio (subsidiary of Metacon AB), the Liberian Registry, Wärtsilä and an Energy Major have entered in a common effort to deliver a solution with hydrogen as fuel that would exceed IMO 2050 targets for 70% reduction of carbon intensity without the need for extensive infrastructure investment, offering the shipping industry a low-carbon pathway in shorter timescales.
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: New tech to store 5 tons of hydrogen per day

Processing equipment, and renewable energy solutions company Frames announced that it will collaborate with Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies and Man Energy Solutions to design a modular and skid-mounted LOHC Storage Plant in Cologne “for what will be the first industrial-scale LOHC plant in Europe.” According to the announcement, the plant in Germany will have the capacity to store five tons of hydrogen per day. The plant’s reactor will be designed by Man Energy Solutions. “In the LOHC Storage Plant, hydrogen is chemically bonded to the LOHC material benzyl toluene, a thermal oil. This carrier oil can be transported under ambient conditions in conventional and existing logistics infrastructures comparable to the delivery of petroleum or diesel,” Frames wrote on Tuesday. The LOHC loaded with hydrogen will be loaded to a truck for road transport to LOHC Release Plants and hydrogen offtakers in Europe, among others in Rotterdam.
naturalgasworld.com

Wartsila, partners plan hydrogen fuel solution

The concept is based on combining LNG with steam to produce hydrogen and CO2. The technology group Wartsila, together with class society RINA, ABB, Helbio - a subsidiary of Metacon, the Liberian Registry, and an energy major plan to deliver a solution with hydrogen as fuel, the company said on November 25.
gcaptain.com

Wärtsilä and RINA partner with other stakeholders to deliver a viable hydrogen fuel solution to meet IMO 2050 target

The technology group Wärtsilä, together with class society RINA, ABB, Helbio – a subsidiary of Metacon AB, the Liberian Registry, and an energy major have joined forces in an effort to deliver a solution with hydrogen as fuel. The aim is to have a scalable and sustainable solution that will exceed the IMO 2050 target for a 70 percent reduction in carbon intensity without the need for an extensive infrastructure investment. This offers the shipping industry a pathway to low-carbon operations within a reasonable time frame.
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: A fuel cell gigafactory in the US and new plans from Australia

U.S. hydrogen solutions company Plug Power opened its green hydrogen and fuel cell gigafactory in Rochester, New York state. “This is New York’s first and largest fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturing gigafactory,” wrote the company. This week, Plug Power completed the acquisition of Applied Cryo Technologies, a provider of technology, equipment and services for the transportation, storage and distribution of liquefied hydrogen and other cryogenic gases. Last month, the American company signed a memorandum of understanding with French renewable hydrogen startup Lhyfe to jointly develop green hydrogen generation plants in Europe.
ngtnews.com

Hexagon Purus Signs Deal to Deliver Hydrogen Fuel Storage Systems for Buses

Hexagon Purus has signed an exclusive long-term supply agreement (LTA) with a European bus OEM. Under this agreement, Hexagon Purus will supply hydrogen storage systems for the OEM’s next generation two-axle (12 meter) and articulated (18 meter) fuel cell bus offerings. This OEM has been a long-standing customer of Hexagon Purus. Deliveries under the LTA will take place between 2021 and 2024 with an estimated sales value of approximately EUR 30 million (including some deliveries already made in 2021).
CleanTechnica

New EU Hydrogen Policy: The Good, The Bad, & The Expensive

The European Union unveiled its third hydrogen policy last week. The first two versions emphasized hydrogen fuel cell technology for passenger cars. The latest revision soft-pedals that ambition significantly while putting more emphasis on using hydrogen to reduce carbon emissions from steel making and cement. The COP26 climate summit last...
Aviation Week

U.S. Bomber Fleets On Chopping Block As B-21 Debuts

To paraphrase Charles Dickens, the best of times and the worst of times lie ahead in 2022 for the U.S. Air Force bomber fleet. Over the next 12 months, the Air Force is expected to roll out—and perhaps even fly—the B-21 Raider, the first new stealth bomber in 22 years to roll off Northrop Grumman’s...
TheConversationAU

Private space stations are coming. Will they be better than their predecessors?

A new era of space stations is about to kick off. NASA has announced three commercial space station proposals for development, joining an earlier proposal by Axiom Space. These proposals are the first attempts to create places for humans to live and work in space outside the framework of government space agencies. They’re part of what has been called “Space 4.0”, where space technology is driven by commercial opportunities. Many believe this is what it will take to get humans to Mars and beyond. There are currently two occupied space stations in low Earth orbit (less than 2,000km above Earth’s surface), both...
parabolicarc.com

NASA Orders 3 Additional Crew Dragon Flights From SpaceX

WASHINGTON (NASA PR) — NASA intends to issue a sole source modification to SpaceX to acquire up to three additional crew flights to the International Space Station as part of its Commercial Crew Transportation Capabilities (CCtCap) contract. The additional crew flights allow NASA to maintain an uninterrupted U.S. capability for human access to the space station.
