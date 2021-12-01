ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only Murders in the Building Finds a Supermodel Star for Season 2

wvli927.com
 6 days ago

Just when we thought Only Murders in...

wvli927.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Cara Delevingne Joins Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’

The second season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building is starting to take shape. Cara Delevingne has joined the cast of the mystery comedy. The model, actress (Prime Video’s Carnival Row) and musician will play a character named Alice, who’s described as a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery. Delevingne will star in season two opposite returning regulars Steve Martin (who also co-created the series), Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguez and Amy Ryan. Hulu says Only Murders in the Building is its most watched original comedy series (though like other streamers, it doesn’t release detailed viewing figures). The show made several appearances in Nielsen’s streaming top 10 during its run, which concluded in early October. Hulu renewed the series midway through its first season. Disney’s 20th Television produces Only Murders in the Building. Martin and John Hoffman co-created the series and executive produce with Short, Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman (who has a rich overall deal at 20th) and Jess Rosenthal. Delevingne’s acting credits also include feature films Paper Towns, Anna Karenina, Suicide Squad and Her Smell. She is repped by WME, One of One Management, The Lede Company and Sloane Offer.
Floor8

Hulu's 'Only Murders In The Building' season 2 has begun filming and Steve Martin celebrates with a selfie

It’s official: Only Murders in the Building season 2 has begun filming and the cast of the hit mystery comedy show celebrated with a selfie. The Hulu show's stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short were all smiles in a selfie Steve Martin took and posted to Twitter on Wednesday. The caption read: “Our first day of shooting of “Only Murders in the Building!” We’re all happy to be back.”
wfav951.com

Industry News: Game of Thrones, Grammy Awards, Only Murders In The Building + More!

HBO DROPPED $30 MILLION ON FAILED 'THRONES' PREQUEL: HBO spent $30 million on the pilot for a Game of Thrones prequel that will never air. Insider reports that in a new book called Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers by James Andrew Miller, the network spent tens of millions of dollars on the first episode of a series starring Naomi Watts and Miranda Richardson. The show was cut by the former chairman of WarnerMedia entertainment Bob Greenblatt who felt it “just didn’t work.”
Footwear News

Selena Gomez Does Smart Color-Coordinating in Orange Chelsea Boots & Matching Turtleneck for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Selena Gomez looked ready for the cold weather today while shooting season 2 of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” While Gomez has been a fashion icon herself during her many years of stardom, her character in the show, Mabel Mora, has gained acclaim for her style moments in the debut season. The “Wizards of Waverly Place” alum stepped out on the set in a simple yet standout ensemble. The actress sported a pair of black trouser pants with a fitted upper and flared finish. On top, she layered an auburn cowl turtle neck sweater beneath a velvet black cape coat that...
awardswatch.com

‘Succession,’ Mare of Easttown,’ ‘Evil,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building’ lead Critics Choice Television nominations

HBO top network with 20 Nominations, Netflix follows with 18. The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the TV category nominees for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards where Succession, Mare of Easttown, Evil, The Good Fight, Only Murders in the Building and more topped the nominations. HBO’s Succession leads...
TMZ.com

'America's Got Talent' Contestant Skilyr Hicks Dead at 23

Skilyr Hicks -- a one-time contestant on "America's Got Talent" -- has died ... TMZ has learned. The young singer-songwriter passed away Monday, having been found lifeless in the home of a friend -- this according to her mother, Jodi. She says she doesn't know the actual homeowner. Skilyr's body was discovered in Liberty, South Carolina.
eparisextra.com

Where to find the classics this holiday season

With the holiday season back and the weather getting colder, it’s the perfect time to enjoy a movie with friends and family. With the holiday season back and the weather getting colder, it’s the perfect time to enjoy a movie with friends and family. What better to watch than the classics? Whether it is to enjoy the nostalgia of our childhoods or just for fun, many will be looking for where they can watch all of the Christmas movies they grew up with. Between CBS and Freeform, you will have many chances to catch some holiday cheer.
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Lisa Brown Dead at 67

The daytime community is mourning the loss of one of its own as actress Lisa Brown has died at the age of 67 on Nov. 24 following a brief illness. Brown made her daytime debut playing Nola Reardon Chamberlin on CBS soap GUIDING LIGHT in 1980 and formed one of the show’s most popular supercouples with Michael Tylo, who played Quint. After exiting GL, the actress moved over to sister soap AS THE WORLD TURNS in the newly-created role of Iva Snyder, which she played from 1985-94. She then went back to GL from 1995-98, and also continued making occasional appearances as Iva on ATWT in the years following that.
