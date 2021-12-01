‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Swings to Record Advance Ticket Sales as Movie Theaters Keep Wary Eye on Omicron Variant

Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets have some fans in Mexico fighting for their spot in the theater. Diario De Morelos documented the fervor and the rush to see Tom Holland's last film in the Homecoming trilogy has bubbled over. Online, things did not look much better as there were fans posting how hard it was to get tickets at their local theater on Spider-Monday. Cinepolis theater in Cuernavaca, Mexico played host to the dust-up and you can see multiple people down below getting their shots in. Luckily, people standing around did quick work in diffusing the situation. (It is helpful to note that everyone will get to see the movie in due time. Maybe, it's not worth coming to blows over…) Still, the existence of videos like this points to how difficult it was to get the tickets on day one and the sense of urgency among the fans who love these movies. Check out the footage for yourself.

