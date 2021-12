Keeping hush about the Housewives! Kathy Hilton kept her family in the dark when it came to joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “She totally did it behind our backs and we read about it in the press,” Nicky Hilton said on the December 3 episode of Us Weekly’s ‘Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “I watched the show and I know those type of shows thrive on drama and I just didn’t want my mom partaking in any of it and she didn’t.

