What Are PS5's Best Games So Far? - Beyond 727

Fancy a drive through beautiful Mexico? Or how about a haunted European adventure? A pair of familiar heroes make their long-awaited return, and a couple of perfectly-planned assassinations were just some of the best games in 2021. Every year we look back and pick our favorite games of the year. In 2021, we got the highly-anticipated sequels to beloved, as well as bold, imaginative new games that make us fall in love with games all over again. These are our picks for IGN's best games of 2021, featuring a smattering of the biggest games of 2021 from Nintendo, Microsoft, and PlayStation, to third-party AAA hits and independent games we can't stop thinking about, 2021's best games offered a host of unforgettable adventures that we've been raving about ever since playing. Check out IGN's full list of game awards for 2021 on ign.com, but otherwise check out IGN's list of potential game of the year winners, including Deathloop, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Hitman 3, Inscryption, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Resident Evil Village, and Returnal.
