Jen Shah Asks Judge to Dismiss Fraud Case Over “Reprehensible” Interviews in ABC News Documentary

Following her arrest and not guilty plea earlier this year, Jen Shah has been fighting tooth-and-nail against the allegations that she masterminded a nationwide telemarketing scheme. So much so, in fact, that she is supposedly getting into hefty financial debt just for her defense team alone. Back in June, she made her first attempt to have the case thrown out entirely, citing coercion from the arresting officers and detectives involved. The motion was rejected by the presiding judge at the time, but now the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has a new reason why the fraud charges should be dismissed.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO