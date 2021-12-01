ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jen Shah Asks Judge to Dismiss Fraud Case Over “Reprehensible” Interviews in ABC News Documentary

 6 days ago

As the trial for her alleged involvement...

CinemaBlend

Why Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah Filed For Her Fraud Charges To Be Dismissed Again

Following her arrest and not guilty plea earlier this year, Jen Shah has been fighting tooth-and-nail against the allegations that she masterminded a nationwide telemarketing scheme. So much so, in fact, that she is supposedly getting into hefty financial debt just for her defense team alone. Back in June, she made her first attempt to have the case thrown out entirely, citing coercion from the arresting officers and detectives involved. The motion was rejected by the presiding judge at the time, but now the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has a new reason why the fraud charges should be dismissed.
Radar Online.com

'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Demands Fraud Case Gets Tossed, Claims Feds Spilled Too Much About Alleged Telemarketing Scheme on Hulu Documentary

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah wants her fraud case dropped after two talkative federal agents sat down with Hulu and spilled the tea on her alleged telemarketing scheme and arrest. Article continues below advertisement. According to new legal documents, the Bravo star claims Homeland Security agents...
Us Weekly

Jen Shah Asks Judge to Throw Out Case After Hulu’s ‘The Housewife & the Shah Shocker’ Doc: It Will ‘Poison’ Jury

After Hulu dropped their The Housewife & the Shah Shocker documentary about Jen Shah‘s legal issues, the reality star is requesting that her charges be dropped as well. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, attorneys for Shah, 48, filed a letter that requested her case be dismissed on the basis that the new doc violated the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star’s right to a fair trial. According to the paperwork, Shah’s legal team is arguing that there won’t be an “untainted jury pool” now that the documentary is available for everyone to watch ahead of her March 2022 trial.
Radar Online.com

Jen Shah Criminal Case: Prosecutors Fire Back At Her Demand To Dismiss Case Over Hulu Doc

The prosecutors taking on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah are scoffing at her attempt to dismiss her federal fraud case. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the government is demanding the judge deny Shah’s recent request to have her charges dismissed. The Bravo star is facing serious charges related to alleged telemarketing fraud.
Radar Online.com

'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Brags She Spends $600,000 Per Year In Unearthed Bravo Audition Tape Ahead Of Fraud Trial

Jen Shah has been flaunting her wealth for years, including on her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City audition tape. The clip — which has resurfaced in the Hulu documentary highlighting her fall from grace — shows the disgraced reality star bragging about spending $50,000 per month on luxury goods. Radar did some basic math and that's a shocking $600,000 a year.
Reality Tea

Jennifer Lawrence Says Jen Shah “Has Strongest Case Of Personality Disorder” And A “Total Lack Of Accountability And Shame”

Jen Shah’s life is crumbling before us. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has managed to eclipse the ultimate housewives scandal of the year – Erika Jayne’s fall from grace. Despite lesser media coverage (for now), Jen’s situation is much more dire. On this season of RHOSLC, we saw her being chased down […] The post Jennifer Lawrence Says Jen Shah “Has Strongest Case Of Personality Disorder” And A “Total Lack Of Accountability And Shame” appeared first on Reality Tea.
