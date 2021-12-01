ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton 1-4 Liverpool - Match Highlights | Premier League

By Neil Andrew
 6 days ago
Liverpool were in terrific form at Goodison Park on Wednesday as they ran out 4-1 winners against Everton and you can watch the highlights here.

Two goals from Mohamed Salah and fine finishes from Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota were enough to see off the Toffees who responded with a Demarai Gray goal.

Watch the match highlights here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi

Team News

Liverpool makes one change to the team that beat Southampton 4-0 at Anfield on Saturday which sees Joel Matip brought back into the starting XI at the expense of Ibrahima Konate.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.

Everton Starting XI

Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Lucas Digne, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Andros Townsend, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Demarai Gray, Salomon Rondon, Richarlison

Everton Subs

Asmir Begovic, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jonjoe Kenny, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Fabian Delph, Lewis Dobbin, Alex Iwobi, Cenk Tosun, Anthony Gordon

Everton vs Liverpool : Premier League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

Liverpool travel across the park in search of a rare win. The Reds only have 1 win from their last 9 visits to Goodison, which is pretty unbelievable considering the state of the two sides over the last decade. The Reds will also be looking to exact some revenge after two horror tackles in the same fixture last year essentially derailed the season before it could really properly get underway. If Liverpool manage to extend their 17-match streak of 2 or more goals scored, it’s likely that they’ll leave with 3 points, a rare win, and some sweet revenge.
Everton vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Everton host Liverpool in the Merseyside derby tonight with Rafael Benitez’s position under increasing pressure. The Toffees slumped to a miserable 1-0 defeat against Brentford last weekend and have now lost five of their last six Premier League games. FOLLOW LIVE: Everton vs Liverpool – latest updatesThe Everton fans expressed their discontent at full-time, with that defeat leaving the club languishing in 14th in the table heading into the midweek round of fixtures. It’s all smiles at their arch-rivals, though, as Liverpool thrashed Southampton 4-0 at Anfield. The Reds are now just two points adrift of leaders Chelsea and have...
Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Liverpool secured a comprehensive Merseyside derby win against Everton on Wednesday evening, firing four impressive goals past the Toffees at Goodison Park as Rafael Benitez suffered a tough night against his old club.Jordan Henderson got the scoring under way with a firm first-time finish from the edge of the area inside the first 10 minutes, before going on to produce a stellar performance. Mohamed Salah doubled the visitors’ lead at the end of a thrilling counter-attack, but Demarai Gray would pull one back for Everton later in the first half, slotting a calm finish under Alisson.Salah sealed his brace...
Liverpool And Borussia Dortmund Target Karim Adeyemi States He Wants To Follow The Path Of Superstars Such As Erling Haaland, Sadio Mane And Naby Keita

RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi says that he would love to follow the same steps as former players of the Austrian Bundesliga team, Erling Haaland, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita. All three players play currently play for the two clubs that are wanting Adeyemi's signature. Both Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund...
Clock ticking for Rafa Benitez at Everton as Marcel Brands’ exit puts spotlight on manager

The clock is ticking for Rafa Benitez. Yesterday’s departure of Marcel Brands, Goodison’s director of football, puts the spotlight firmly on the Everton manager.Benitez’s team host Arsenal tonight and are aiming to break a winless streak that goes back to September. Their most recent defeat, a 4-1 pummelling by Liverpool, inflamed an already restive fanbase and precipitated the sacking of Brands. The Dutchman’s 3½ years on Merseyside was not a success but Brands was still a scapegoat.Since Farhad Moshiri bought into the club five years ago, Everton have spent more than half a billion in the transfer market and are...
Match Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool

The festive fixture season is well underway this winter, and with Liverpool's third game in seven days coming away from home in the West Midlands, Bruno Lage's Wolves will want to spoil the festivities for a rampant Reds side. Liverpool are breaking records across the board this season; The Reds...
Nathaniel Phillips Could Be Key For Liverpool To Sign Newcastle United Winger Allan Saint-Maximin Ahead Of Chelsea And Everton

Liverpool have advantage over Chelsea and Everton in the pursuit of highly-rated forward French Allan Saint-Maximin. This is becuase of Newcastle United also wanting Liverpool centre-back Nathaniel Phillips. Saint-Maximin has been a standout player in the Premier League for the last 2 years and has bigger clubs turning their heads.
