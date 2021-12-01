The Advent Calendar on Shudder

SPECIAL FEATURES KILLER MIKE, FORMER MAYORS OF ATLANTA ANDREW YOUNG AND KASIM REED, ATLANTA DREAM VICE PRESIDENT RENEE MONTGOMERY AND MORE. Today YouTube Originals unveiled the official trailer for “Home Courts” with Quavo — an all-new special featuring the MIGOS rapper and basketball lover exploring the city of Atlanta through the lens of famous local basketball courts. With the help of local athletes and public figures who call the city home, including artist Killer Mike, Atlanta Dream Co-Owner and Vice President Renee Montgomery, former Mayors of Atlanta Andrew Young and Kasim Reed, and former NFL star Walter Stith, viewers will learn about the role basketball courts play for local communities at large, important historical locations centered around the city, as well as the little-known stories of the players who left the small swath of asphalt to go pro. “Home Courts” with Quavo premieres for free on Thursday, December 16 exclusively on MIGOS’ YouTube Channel.
Comments / 0