A man who is accused of assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is pursuing a seat in the Texas House of Representatives. According to his campaign website, Mark Middleton is running against incumbent Republican Rep. David Spiller for House District 68. The Texas Secretary of State's website shows Middleton filed on Nov. 16. The primary is set for March 1, 2022.

