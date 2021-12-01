ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) to play in Mavericks at Pelicans

By Tyler Watts
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

The Dallas Mavericks were thoroughly dominated by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 29, and the contest got worse when Kristaps Porzingis sprained his ankle near the end of the third quarter and never returned. KP’s X-rays on Monday night came back negative. The team did not practice on Tuesday...

thesmokingcuban.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mavs Moneyball

Kristaps Porzingis’ passing could unlock another level to the Mavericks offense

There aren’t a ton of expectations for Kristaps Porzingis to be a passer. Throughout his career, he’s mostly been a gunner — either on a bad team that allowed him to fester bad habits (New York) or fitting in to space and provide complimentary scoring next to an all world superstar (Dallas). When you go down the list of issues with the Mavericks, “Kristaps Porzingis’ passing” isn’t even on the list, because it’s not something you expect.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kristaps Porzingis playing his best basketball since joining Mavericks, 'having fun' along the way

After sinking a midrange fadeaway jumper with a minute left in overtime to increase the Dallas Mavericks' lead to eight points, Kristaps Porzingis capped off another sterling performance this season in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night. Porzingis finished the contest with 30 points and seven rebounds, making it the seventh straight game he's totaled 20-plus points this season, the longest such streak of his career.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Jason Kidd
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: A good Porzingis is a terrible thing to waste

In the Dallas Mavericks rematch against the Los Angeles Clippers, things unfolded differently than they did last year in the playoffs. Last season, the surging Mavericks banished their No. 2 scorer to a decoy role. Roaming the fringe and serving as nothing more than a spot-up shooter was a curious...
NBA
FanSided

Mavericks at Pelicans prediction, odds, how to watch

The Dallas Mavericks have a home-and-home set against the New Orleans Pelicans beginning Wednesday in Louisiana. The two teams square off again on Friday in Dallas in what should be an exciting and challenging set of games. Superstar Luka Doncic and the Mavs are looking to get back on track...
NBA
thebirdwrites.com

Hart, Porzingis out for Friday’s Pelicans-Mavericks matchup

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without Josh Hart for a second straight contest against the Dallas Mavericks. Hart is closing in a return, though, as Willie Green mentioned in pregame that the team hopes to have him back in the rotation against the Houston Rockets for Sunday’s game. The...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pelicans#The Dallas Mavericks#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Kp#Unicorn#Mavs#The La Clippers
FOX Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks take on the Pelicans

Dallas Mavericks (10-9, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (6-17, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup with New Orleans. He ranks eighth in the league averaging 25.5 points per game. The Pelicans are 5-9 against Western Conference opponents. New...
NBA
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Mavericks 139, Pelicans 107

The teams that passed on picking Luka Doncic during the 2018 NBA Draft have varying levels of regret for the decision, but they aren’t the only clubs wishing that June night had gone differently. The four Southwest Division clubs outside Dallas now have to try to slow down the All-Star guard four times per season. Doncic and the Mavericks were red-hot Wednesday virtually all game, creating an early cushion and rolling to a second double-digit win over the Pelicans this season. The squads will face each other again on Friday in Texas.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

3 things as the Mavericks run it back against the Pelicans

The hope when these two teams faced off on Wednesday was that Dallas could “stop the bleeding.” Oh, it was stopped. It was stopped real fast. Like, Wolverine shaking off a paper cut fast. After a 32-point drubbing where Dallas set some historic offensive numbers, including a deeply cathartic but...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Luka Doncic (ankle) out vs. Grizzlies: Who steps up for Mavericks?

The Dallas Mavericks suffered a frustrating loss to the Pelicans on Friday night as the team’s offense struggled to get on track. Superstar Luka Doncic finished with 21 points, ten rebounds, and seven assists, but the Mavs scored just 91 total in the blowout loss. With the schedule picking up...
NBA
SportsGrid

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis are both out of Saturday’s game against the Grizzlies

Saturday afternoon, the Mavericks PR broke the news that Dallas will be without Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, and Willie Cauley-Stein for their game against the Grizzlies. Losing Doncic and Porzingis is a massive blow to the Mavs because they are one and two in scoring for the team. Doncic leads Dallas with 25.4 points per game, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.5 assists. In comparison, Porzingis is right behind him with 19.7 points per game, eight rebounds, and 1.7 blocks. Doncic is sidelined with a left ankle injury, Porzingis has a bruised left knee, and Cauley-Stein is out for personal reasons. The Mavericks sit in fifth place in the Western Conference and are four and six over their last ten games. Memphis is currently -116 over at FanDuel Sportsbook, which looks a lot more attractive considering Dallas is without its two stars.
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

198K+
Followers
386K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy