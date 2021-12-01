Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) to play in Mavericks at Pelicans

Saturday afternoon, the Mavericks PR broke the news that Dallas will be without Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, and Willie Cauley-Stein for their game against the Grizzlies. Losing Doncic and Porzingis is a massive blow to the Mavs because they are one and two in scoring for the team. Doncic leads Dallas with 25.4 points per game, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.5 assists. In comparison, Porzingis is right behind him with 19.7 points per game, eight rebounds, and 1.7 blocks. Doncic is sidelined with a left ankle injury, Porzingis has a bruised left knee, and Cauley-Stein is out for personal reasons. The Mavericks sit in fifth place in the Western Conference and are four and six over their last ten games. Memphis is currently -116 over at FanDuel Sportsbook, which looks a lot more attractive considering Dallas is without its two stars.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO