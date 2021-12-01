A Joyful Opening Act Contest – Be The Opening Act for Marvin Sapp!
Are you singer? If not tag, the best singer from your Church or family, because Praise 106.1 wants to give you the chance to open for the biggest Gospel concert of the year – “A Joyful Holiday Experience” featuring Marvin Sapp December 31 st in Baltimore! How do you enter? Simple! Record a video of yourself singing an original solo gospel song, then upload it to Instagram using the hashtag #praisethenewyear . But hurry! Deadline to enter is December 18 th !
Comments / 0