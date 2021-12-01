ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

A Joyful Opening Act Contest – Be The Opening Act for Marvin Sapp!

By Brian Hartz
Praise 106.1
Praise 106.1
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223UD5_0dBdzzOc00

Are you singer? If not tag, the best singer from your Church or family, because Praise 106.1 wants to give you the chance to open for the biggest Gospel concert of the year – “A Joyful Holiday Experience” featuring Marvin Sapp December 31 st in Baltimore!   How do you enter? Simple! Record a video of yourself singing an original solo gospel song, then upload it to Instagram using the hashtag #praisethenewyear . But hurry!  Deadline to enter is December 18 th !

Official Contest Rules

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Praise 104.1

Festival Of Praise To Return In 2022 With 30-City Tour, 16 Shows Announced

DETROIT, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — After a two-year hiatus, the incomparable, soul-stirring Festival of Praise is set to kick off its fifth nationwide tour in March 2022. The 30-city tour will be headlined by Gospel music icon Fred Hammond, along with Gospel superstars Marvin Sapp and Hezekiah Walker. Tickets will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster and other outlets where […]
ENTERTAINMENT
Praise 106.1

Deborah Joy Winans and Kendrick Cross Stars in A Sisterly Christmas on OWN

  Cheryl Jackson talks with Deborah Joy Winans and Kendrick Cross about their role on OWN’s Christmas original “A Sisterly Christmas”  In A Sisterly Christmas on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, two estranged sisters reluctantly accept an invitation for a luxurious vacation at an exclusive resort.  The sisters are less than thrilled by the idea of spending time together: […]
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
City
Baltimore, MD
Praise 106.1

Pastor Mike Jr. Tells How Cee-Lo Green Inspired His New Single “Amazing” | Get Up Exclusive

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) Five-time Stellar Award-Winning Artist Pastor Mike Jr. stepped into the Get Up! Church to premiere his new single “Amazing.” The Birmingham, Alabama-born artist talks about how Hip-Hop artist Cee-Lo Green inspired the new single with Erica and GRIFF. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
talentrecap.com

‘American Song Contest’ Finally Has a Premiere Date, Auditions Open

American Song Contest, the upcoming U.S. version of Eurovision Song Contest, finally has a premiere date and is putting out a call for artists to participate. The event will premiere next February on NBC, as America votes on their favorite original songs. ‘American Song Contest’ to Premiere in 2022. According...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marvin Sapp
850wftl.com

Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is missing her Mariah Carey Christmas album

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is very upset about her Mariah Christmas album is missing and she can’t find it anywhere. She decided to express her grief on Twitter, “This is a PSA or a warning depending on how you choose to take it,” the Democrat said in a tweet on Friday. “Whomever borrowed my #MariahCare Christmas vinyl, return it. You can leave it at my office door, no questions asked,”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Young Dolph murder: Photos released of gunmen wanted for killing of rapper

Photos of two gunmen suspected of ambushing and killing rapper Young Dolph as he was buying cookies at a Memphis store on Wednesday have emerged.The 36-year-old artist, real name Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr, was inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies when two men drove up and fire multiple rounds into the store through a window.Law enforcement confirmed photos of the two suspected shooters, which had been circulating online, were authentic, Fox13 reporter Jeremy Pierre said.In one of the images, Dolph’s camouflage-colored Lamborghini could be seen parked outside of the shop.Music stars Megan Thee Stallion and Chance the Rapper led tributes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TVShowsAce

‘RHOSLC’ Fans DEMAND Bravo Fire Mary Cosby For Racist Comments

RHOSLC fans demand Bravo fire Mary Cosby after her latest racist comments. Find out what she said, plus has Bravo responded?. Another day, another accusation of racism against a Bravo star. In June of 2020, four Vanderpump Rules stars were fired for racially insensitive behavior. Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired for calling the cops on co-star Faith Stowers, who is African-American. Newbies Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were let go at the same time after past racist tweets came to light.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Opening Act#Gospel#Hashtag#Church
Life and Style Weekly

‘Sister Wives’ Star Mariah Brown’s Partner Audrey Kriss Comes Out as Transgender: ‘I Am So Happy Being Me’

Sister Wives star Mariah Brown’s partner, Audrey Kriss, came out as transgender in a new statement, revealing they are ready to live their authentic truth. “I just wanted to let you know that I am transgender, and my pronouns are they/them. I’m still going by Audrey,” the Utah resident wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 4. “I don’t want to hide myself from the world anymore. I am so incredibly excited! I am also scared. I am scared of the hate I’ll receive, the things people I care about will say about me, and violence. As a white, masculine presenting person comes a lot of privilege, and I am still scared.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake’s 2022 Grammy Nominations Have Been Withdrawn

At the Grammy nominations announcement ceremony a few weeks back, it was announced that 35-year-old Drake had earned himself two nods this year – Best Rap Album for Certified Lover Boy and Best Rap Performance for his Future & Young Thug collab track, “Way 2 Sexy.”. According to Variety, the...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Atlanta': Andy Cohen Seemingly Crushes Hopes for Nene Leakes' Return

Nene Leakes has made it known that she's open to returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta but Bravo honcho Andy Cohen isn't necessarily welcoming her back with open arms. Leakes left the show acrimoniously following the conclusion of the 12th season. She accused producers of phasing her out of the show. Leakes also claimed she'd been a victim of the network's discriminatory practices and threw shots at Cohen, claiming she's responsible for his success. But recently, Leakes began speaking more kindly about her time on the show and expressed interest in making a comeback. But Cohen isn't checking for the OG.
TV & VIDEOS
American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “Lookin’ Out My Back Door,” Creedence Clearwater Revival

Before we begin, let’s just take a moment to pay respect to John Fogerty’s voice. It sounds like sunshine through a rusted pipe. Okay, now that we have that behind us, let’s check out one of Fogerty’s most memorable tunes, “Lookin’ Out My Back Door,” which he wrote with his influential California-’born rock band, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and released on the group’s 1970 LP, Cosmo’s Factory.
MUSIC
Praise 106.1

Praise 106.1

540
Followers
349
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Praise 106.1 is Baltimore's inspiration station

 http://praisebaltimore.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy