New report suggests Seattle office market has run out of steam

Portland-based Vacasa started trading as a public company Tuesday after completing a Special Purpose Acquisition Company merger that valued the company at $4.4 billion. Through a merger with TPG Pace Solutions, Vacasa (Nasdaq: VCSA) raised $340 million that it will use to invest in technology development and growth of its business. Due to redemptions from TPGS shareholders prior to the deal close the transaction did not raise the full $485 million, which was the maximum it could raise.
