For those who use social media, you’ve likely seen your friends posting about their streaming numbers, from the hundreds to the hundreds of thousands. (Well, we certainly have.) That’s because on Wednesday (December 1), the popular music service Spotify released its yearly global streaming numbers for 2021. Everything from the local up-and-comers to the most globally streamed artists, songs, and albums were covered.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO