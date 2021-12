MADISON – On Friday, an ambitious and energetic group of teenagers is coordinating an enjoyable evening out for the family. “Frozen Flix and Family Movie Night” will entertain moms, dads and children on Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the Dublin Park gym at 8324 Old Madison Pike. Admission is $5, but boys and girls who are two years old and younger can attend free of charge.

