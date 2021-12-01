Oxford High School shooting: Teen suspect charged

The shooter attempted to gain access to a locked-down classroom by telling students he was with the Sheriff's department. The students weren't buying it. Law enforcement officials in the suburban Detroit city are crediting Active Shooter training at Oxford High School for keeping Tuesday's death toll low. Three people were...
Suspected Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley along with his parents, who were arrested early Saturday while hiding in a warehouse, have expressed “no remorse,” after an attack that killed four high school students, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said on MSNBC. “We’ve not seen any remorse” from James and Jennifer...
A woman accused of tasing a student at Nathan Hale High School is owning up to her actions and sharing her side of the story, telling FOX6: "I’m not an animal. I don’t attack children. That wasn’t my intention."
LYNN (CBS) — A student was arrested at Lynn English High School on Tuesday after a toy gun that looked like an “authentic looking weapon” and alcohol were found in his backpack, police said.
Officers were called to the school around 10:20 a.m. by an administration who said a student may be in possession of a weapon. The school was immediately placed on lockdown but it has since ended.
The student was charged with the threat of dangerous items and person under 21 in possession of alcohol. He was taken to the Lynn Police Station then Lynn Juvenile Court.
“We are grateful that...
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP/WJW) — A sheriff says the parents of a 15-year-old boy charged in a shooting that killed four fellow students at Oxford High School in Michigan had been summoned to the school before the violence. Sheriff Mike Bouchard wouldn’t discuss details of the behavior school officials were concerned about. The teen was […]
Hollister Police arrested 14-year-old San Benito High School student accused of threatening other students through social media.
NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The driver of a pickup truck underwent surgery this morning after being shot and eventually crashing his vehicle near Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Valerio Street.
Dec. 4, 2021
The incident occurred around 5 a.m. Saturday morning.
Detectives are trying to figure out if anyone witnessed the shooting, as well whether or not there is any security footage that might shed light on where the driver was shot.
Currently, there is no suspect information.
The three teens who were gunned down by a fellow student at their Michigan high school were identified Tuesday night — as authorities revealed the gunman’s father purchased the weapon just four days before the rampage. Among the victims in the horrific shooting was Tate Myre, a 16-year-old “standout” football...
Thousands of people have backed a petition to honor 16-year-old Tate Myre, a “standout” football player who was killed in the Oxford High School shooting. According to the New York Times, Myre was wounded during the Tuesday attack in which four were killed and seven were injured. Michigan police have not provided details on Myer’s interaction with the suspected gunman, however, a Change.org petition states he was shot while trying to disarm the suspect. The petition is calling for the school’s Wildcats Stadium to be renamed “Tate Myre Stadium.” As of press time, the page had received over 87,000 signatures.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman wanted in a hit-and-run incident involving police in Castle Rock was arrested later along Interstate 25 on Monday morning after a Colorado State Patrol officer fired a weapon when the suspect pointed a gun at the trooper. The incident had traffic backed up in both directions along I-25 in Douglas County near mile marker 163.
The incident began in Castle Rock on Monday morning when the woman, allegedly driving a stolen vehicle out of Denver, was involved in a hit-and-run with a Castle Rock police officer.
Castle Rock police say they were first alerted to...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man accused of killing Evelyn Player was working at her East Baltimore church on the day of her death, according to his attorney, who also claims the defendant doesn’t remember the day of her death.
Manzie Smith, 62, the suspect in the murder of 69-year-old Evelyn Player, appeared in court Monday morning for a bail hearing. The judge ordered Smith to be held without bail after being charged last week with first-degree murder.
Smith is accused of killing Player inside her East Baltimore Church last month. But his attorney tells WJZ this case is much more complicated than it...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say the suspect who attacked a man with a metal pipe during a violent robbery in Queens in November attacked several other people as well.
Surveillance video shows a man in a black hat holding what appears to be a metal pipe and threatening a 65-year-old man in a striped hoodie.
Police said the suspect demanded the victim’s wallet. When the victim refused, the suspect allegedly hit him over the head with the pipe.
It happened on Nov. 11 around 6:30 a.m. at 142nd Street between 106th and 107th avenues.
“I look, and I see the first lashing then,...
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman was shot to death today in the Florence area of South Los Angeles and a man who was sitting with her inside a vehicle. is the suspected shooter. The shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. in front of 136 E. 68th St., according...
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing charges in connection with a hammer attack that left another man seriously injured, authorities announced Monday. Dakota Gladstone, 23, of Nashua, was arrested Sunday on charges including three counts of first-degree assault and convicted felons, according to the Nashua Police Department.
Around 1 a.m. on June 14, 2020, 21-year-old Marc Wilson, who is Black, and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Emma Rigdon, who is white, left a Taco Bell in Statesboro, Georgia. At a stoplight, they pulled up next to a pickup truck. Wilson’s lawyers say that at least one of the white teenagers inside the truck shouted the n-word and “your lives don’t matter.”
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The woman who pointed a gun at the girlfriend of the man accused of shooting and killing a Mesquite Police officer last Friday afternoon, Dec. 3 has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Juventina Vazques Bences, 43, of Balch Springs, was arrested in relation to the initial disturbance outside the Albertsons on South Belt Line Road near Cartwright Road and not the officer-involved shooting.
She is the wife of suspected shooter Jamie Jaramillo.
Bences’ bond is set at $100,000.
Sources say the violence started as a conflict between Jaramillo and his wife over his girlfriend.
Now his wife is charged with pulling a gun on his girlfriend.
That incident is what led to a call that sent Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston to the scene.
When the officer arrived, he was shot and killed allegedly by Jaramillo, who sources say then turned the gun on himself.
Jaramillo was last reported to be in critical condition at Baylor University Medical Center and will face a capital murder charge if he survives.
CBS 11 has also learned ICE has an immigration hold on the suspect’s wife which means she is in the country illegally.
