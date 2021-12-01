ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Unseasonably warm weather expected heading into the weekend

By Chief Meteorologist Chris Suchan
news4sanantonio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to December today and in classic Texas fashion, we're unseasonably warm in the mid 70s late this afternoon. Skies are mostly to partly sunny with an array of high clouds passing through. The evening ahead cools but should be on the pleasant side through 8pm then cooling into...

news4sanantonio.com

WINKNEWS.com

Unseasonably warm weather continues Tuesday

High temperatures will feel very similar to what we experienced Monday. The lower 80s and upper 70s are forecast during peak heating. Expect another foggy start to the day along our coastal zones thanks to our relatively high humidity levels and calm wind. This should leave us in the later stages of the morning.
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

Miami Weather: Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues This Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It was a mild and muggy start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, with some patchy dense fog reducing visibility in spots. A warm and humid afternoon is ahead. Our average high is 79 degrees and Tuesday highs will be close to the mid-80s. It will be mainly dry with a low rain chance. A few stray showers will be possible later in the evening.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues This Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It was a mild and muggy start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, with some patchy dense fog reducing visibility in spots. A warm and humid afternoon is ahead. Our average high is 79 degrees and Tuesday highs will be close to the mid-80s. It will be mainly dry with a low rain chance. A few stray showers will be possible later in the evening. Tuesday night’s lows will be mild again in the low 70s. (CBS4) On Wednesday, highs will soar to the upper 80s and near-record warmth will be possible. High pressure will remain in control and prevent any cold fronts from moving in this week. Hence, temperatures remain unseasonably warm for the rest of the week and into the weekend with highs in the low to mid-80s. A cold front will move in Sunday and we will enjoy cooler and drier weather by next Monday. Lows will fall to the mid-60s and highs will be more comfortable and pleasant in the low 70s.
MIAMI, FL
State
Texas State
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: The First Snow Of The Season Should Arrive Friday, 7 Weeks Late!

DENVER (CBS4) – Based on the latest weather models, confidence is increasing that Denver and much of Colorado’s Front Range will finally get the first measurable snow of the season later this week. Two storm systems on the West Coast will combine in the coming days and move east toward Colorado. The storm track should be favorable for upslope flow along the urban corridor and therefore snow around Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins Thursday night into Friday. (source: CBS) At this time, accumulation is expected to be light in the metro area with anywhere from a trace to 2 inches in most neighborhoods below...
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Coldest Temperatures In Nearly 10 Months Early Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Tuesday will start out with the coldest temperatures in nearly 10 months, and the coldest so far this season, in the single digits and teens. (Credit: CBS 2) Wind chills Tuesday morning will be near zero degrees in a few spots, thanks to a breezy west wind. (Credit: CBS 2) Scattered snow flurries will be possible for Tuesday with highs only reaching the low 20s. A high of 24 degrees in Chicago will be about 15 degrees below average for this time of year. Wind chills will be in the teens for Tuesday afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Wednesday will be cold with low 20s in the morning and mid 30s in the afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. Thursday and Friday will be milder with areas of rain possible. Some snow mixed with rain will be possible for both Thursday and Friday morning. Look for low 40s this weekend. The long-range outlook shows above average temperatures returning for much of next week with highs in the 40s and 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance for flurries. High 24°. WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 35°.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Wet Monday, Warm Up This Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a wet Monday thanks to a surge of moisture moving through South Florida, unseasonably warm and muggy conditions are expected to remain with us all week with no cold fronts in sight. Each day will be warmer than the previous day. The warmest day is forecast to be on Thursday with highs in the mid-80s and getting close to the record high temperature of 87 degrees. (CBS4) Overnight lows will only drop to the 70s each day this week. The warm pattern continues into the weekend.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Delaware Valley Could See First Snowfall Of Season This Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A cold front will roar through the Delaware Valley to set the stage for our first snowfall of the season on Wednesday. After a gusty shower passes Monday evening, temperatures are expected to drop like a rock from 60s to 40s in just several hours. High temperatures will run more than 20 degrees colder on Tuesday with feels like temperatures nearing freezing all day. The recipe of cold air in place and the approach of a coastal low offshore will produce periods of snow during the day on Wednesday. Model data over this past weekend reflected the possibility of...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Bigger End Of The Week Storm May Bring Snow To Denver

DENVER (CBS4)- Winter is finally showing up across many areas of Colorado and there may be two blasts of snow possible this week. The first one is already bringing snow and rain into the mountains and western slope. Many mountains west of the continental divide should get some good accumulations by noon on Tuesday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for mountains from Steamboat down thru Telluride. (credit: CBS) There is second storm system heading for Colorado Thursday night into Saturday morning. This one looks to be more potent with much more mountain snow starting Wednesday night into Saturday morning. Credit CBS4 As the...
COLORADO STATE
Turnto10.com

Season's first accumulating snow possible Wednesday

Just an early look at what could become this year's first (relatively minor) accumulating snowfall. Energy moving off the Rockies tonight will fuel a coastal storm Wednesday to our south. This system will likely develop too late and a bit too far offshore to produce a major storm for us...
ENVIRONMENT

