What: Phoenix Suns (19-3) vs Golden State Warriors (18-3) Just a few days ago, the Phoenix Suns won what was arguably their biggest game of the season. Well, their biggest game of the season at that point. Tonight, they will face their new biggest game of the season so far, against that same team, on the road, on the second night of a back to back, without Devin Booker, all while looking to extend what already is a franchise record breaking 18 win streak.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO