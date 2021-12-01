ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinona's new Resort Collection: Bright colors and bold designs

By Averee Dovsek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Kinona

Kinona’s founders, Dianne Celuch and Tami Fujii, used to hate the way women’s golf clothes looked. They had aspirations to build a company with fashionable golf apparel made by women for women. Kinona has been committed to making golf more accessible and fun for all women with course-tested styles.

Kinona has released its new Resort Collection. The group has brought in bright colors such as tonal citrus greens and chartreuse yellow with classic black and white details.

The Twist and Shout Sleeveless Golf Shirt in Grass Green has a bright color-blocking design. The shirt features a high neckline twisted from both colors of the shirt creating a flattering look for the shoulders. The top has a back zipper closure and four-way stretch made from an Italian nylon/lycra blend fabric.

Kinona Twist and Shout Sleeveless Golf Shirt in Grass Green- $99. (Kinona)

The Resort Collection has included a Buffalo Check pattern in a variety of pieces. The group has skirts, dresses, tops and jackets in a classic black and white checkered design.

Kinona Buffalo Check Design is available in multiple styles. (Kinona)

We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

