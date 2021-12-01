Kinona's new Resort Collection: Bright colors and bold designs

Kinona

Kinona’s founders, Dianne Celuch and Tami Fujii, used to hate the way women’s golf clothes looked. They had aspirations to build a company with fashionable golf apparel made by women for women. Kinona has been committed to making golf more accessible and fun for all women with course-tested styles.

Kinona has released its new Resort Collection. The group has brought in bright colors such as tonal citrus greens and chartreuse yellow with classic black and white details.

The Twist and Shout Sleeveless Golf Shirt in Grass Green has a bright color-blocking design. The shirt features a high neckline twisted from both colors of the shirt creating a flattering look for the shoulders. The top has a back zipper closure and four-way stretch made from an Italian nylon/lycra blend fabric.

Kinona Twist and Shout Sleeveless Golf Shirt in Grass Green- $99. (Kinona)

The Resort Collection has included a Buffalo Check pattern in a variety of pieces. The group has skirts, dresses, tops and jackets in a classic black and white checkered design.

Kinona Buffalo Check Design is available in multiple styles. (Kinona)

