The Quincy Medical Group has come to an agreement to settle with the federal government over Medicare and Medicaid Fraud Claims. QMG has agreed to pay $500,000 to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by submitting claims for medically unnecessary cardiac catheterization procedures performed by a physician who was formerly employed by the group. Today’s settlement comes on the heels of a related settlement in August with Blessing Hospital for approximately $2.82 million.

QUINCY, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO