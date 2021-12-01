Liverpool entertains as EPL's top 3 all win to stay close

The once crowded summit of the league is looking more and more like a three-horse race with further thinning of the herd on tap as the grueling month of December separates the studs from the duds. Top scoring Liverpool continued bulldozing opposition this week as they scored four goals for the third straight time, embarrassing Everton in the Merseyside derby 4-1. They travel to Wolverhampton to test their goal-scoring prowess on the Wolves, who haven’t allowed a single goal in their past three games. No one has scored more than the Reds, and only two clubs have allowed less than Wolves. It’s the classic offense-defense showdown in this edition of the EPL Betting Breakfast that we examine here, but make sure you check out all the EPL odds for this week’s action at Fanduel Sportsbook.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO