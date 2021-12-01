California's economic situation puzzles experts
California, the nation's largest job market, has experts scratching their heads about why...
why work when you can go and rob a store and resell the items, it's not like the state is gonna press charges on you if what you still is under 950
Yeah, the reason that many of these jobs are not getting filled is because a lot of the unemployed who haven't found a job yet are older job seekers. Currently it is a common practice by employers to discriminate based on age. It seems employers have a fiscal incentive to discriminate based on age as they are charged high insurance rates based on how many older workers they have on their payroll.
These jobs that are offered are low wage or entry-level minimum wage. The MEDIAN PRICE (right in the middle) for a home in Southern California is $750,000. Obviously, even if you took a job it couldn’t even pay for a monthly payment. So, there are a lot of jobs offered and no takers. There is a lot more to the story but it begins here.
