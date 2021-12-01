California's economic situation puzzles experts

DENVER (CBS4) – In 2022, economists predict Colorado will have more employees than before the COVID-19 pandemic began, but some sectors of business will take years to fully recover. While high tech jobs have only increased in the state since early 2020, jobs around leisure and hospitality are still desperate for workers. (credit: CBS) “You basically have a one-to-one match in Colorado. Every unemployed person, technically there’s a job out there that’s being advertised for them right now, but they may not match up. They may have one skill set and the company’s looking for somebody who’s a computer programmer,” said Richard...

