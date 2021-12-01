ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Avoid kisses under mistletoe says minister, as expert urges ‘sensible’ Christmas

By Pa Reporters
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PFkk8_0dBdtlmk00

People can enjoy Christmas if they take “sensible” precautions, an expert has said, as a Government minister warned against “snogging under the mistletoe”.

Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said vaccines can do “a lot of the heavy lifting” amid concerns about the Omicron variant of coronavirus, though he acknowledged there were “so many uncertainties” about the new strain.

Suggesting measures such as social distancing and mask wearing, he told Sky News: “If people are sensible then I don’t see any reason why we can’t all enjoy Christmas again, unless this variant takes a real turn for the worse.

“And we’re really not going to know that for a couple of weeks.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yFQjx_0dBdtlmk00

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said people should avoid “snogging under the mistletoe” over the Christmas holiday.

She told ITV’s Peston programme that “we should all be trying to enjoy the Christmas ahead of us”, adding: “For what it’s worth, I don’t think there should be much snogging under the mistletoe.

“(You) don’t need to do things like that. But I think we should all be trying to enjoy the Christmas ahead of us and that’s why we’re working so hard to get the deployment of as many vaccines as possible.”

Ms Coffey said kissing should be avoided with “people you don’t already know”.

Earlier, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said people should continue following Government advice despite warnings from some health officials over the risks of socialising.

The Government has tightened rules around PCR tests for travellers returning to the UK and introduced quarantine rules for people from high-risk countries, as well as bringing back face coverings in shops and on public transport in England.

It has also accelerated the Covid booster programme to help slow down the spread of the new variant.

Professor Robert West, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviours (Spi-B), sounded a note of caution and urged people to make “flexible” plans for the holiday period.

He told Sky News he personally would not make plans “that involve gatherings that can’t be changed”.

Prof West said: “In other words, keep flexible. Make your plans, by all means, as I am, but do it in a way which means that should the worst come to the worst, and we have to make sure that people stay apart from each other as much as possible as is safe, then you can still enjoy the holiday period.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T4FLX_0dBdtlmk00

Covid-19 vaccines for potential booster campaigns in the next two years have been secured by ministers.

While there is uncertainty over the need for future campaigns, the Government announced it has signed deals for 114 million Moderna and Pfizer jabs which will be delivered in 2022 and 2023.

Mr Javid said the deals “future-proof” the country’s vaccine programme.

They include 60 million additional doses of the Moderna vaccine and 54 million more Pfizer/BioNTech doses.

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, Covid-19 technical lead at the World Health Organisation, said there is no indication that the vaccines will not work against Omicron.

“Even if there is a reduction in efficacy, it’s still better to have the vaccine because it will save your life,” she said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

The chief of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said EU nations should consider making Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory.

Comments / 1

Related
Shropshire Star

Eight things we learned from the Number 10 briefing on Omicron

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation on Saturday. Boris Johnson was joined by chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser, for a Downing Street press conference on Saturday following the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the UK. Here, the PA...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Booster before December 11 offers best protection for Christmas, say experts

It comes as some of Britain’s biggest charities have backed the push for more people to take up the offer of a booster. People who have had their booster vaccine by 11 December will have “very high protection against Covid-19 by Christmas Day”, the Department of Health and Social Care has said.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
BBC

Covid: Welsh minister urges caution over Christmas socialising

People should take the threat of socialising indoors with others at Christmas seriously, Wales' health minister has said. Eluned Morgan's comments come as her government reacts to the growing concern over the Omicron variant. But she said it is too early to say if there will be festive restrictions. Meanwhile,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sajid Javid reveals snogging his wife under mistletoe is ‘family tradition’

The government will not be outlawing snogging under mistletoe this Christmas, Sajid Javid said in revealing that the kiss is an annual tradition for him and his wife.The health secretary said it is a “Javid family tradition” for the pair to kiss under mistletoe when he said it was none of the government’s business if people choose to kiss strangers.The discussion comes after reports of Christmas parties being cancelled amid concerns over the omicron variant of coronavirus.Some scientists have also warned that the risk of a fourth wave of Covid is too large for people to be attending big Christmas...
POLITICS
BBC

Covid: Don't kiss strangers under mistletoe - minister

People should not kiss anyone they do not know over Christmas to reduce the spread of Covid, government minister Therese Coffey has said. Work and Pensions Secretary Ms Coffey said people should enjoy Christmas but: "I don't think there should be much snogging under the mistletoe". She had been asked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Christmas Holiday#Uk#Jcvi#Omicron#Sky News#Itv#Pcr#Covid#Scientif
The Independent

Don’t cancel Christmas parties and kiss whomever you like, says No 10

No 10 is urging people not to cancel Christmas parties and says they are free to kiss whomever they like, in a bid to clear up confusion.Boris Johnson’s spokesman dismissed a minister’s suggestion that larger company parties should be avoided – and another minister’s plea not to “snog under the mistletoe”.“The prime minister has been very clear on this, on Christmas parties. We don’t want people to cancel such events and there is no government guidance to that end.”Asked if people should avoid kissing strangers, he added: “The position has not changed – there are no further restrictions or...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

People urged to get booster shot as nearly 20 million top-up doses given across the UK

The government is urging people to come forward for a Covid-19 booster jab – when invited to do so – to increase protection levels as the UK enters the winter season.By the end of Sunday, it is expected that 20 million people will have received a third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.As of 3 December, 51 million people across the UK had received a first dose of a vaccine, while 46.5 million had received two doses, and 19.8 million had received three doses.In light of the new omicron variant, the government has expanded its Covid-19 booster programme. All adults who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Masks and travel tests will be kept into New Year without MPs’ vote if necessary

Laws requiring mask-wearing and costly travel tests will remain in place into the New Year without a Commons vote if necessary, No 10 says.Ministers had vowed to lift the Covid restrictions before Christmas if possible – but their own scientific advisers have warned it will take longer to assess the threat from the omicron variant.Now Boris Johnson’s spokesman has said a decision can be taken to extend the curbs in England – or even to beef them up further – after MPs leave Westminster for their Christmas break, late next week.“We do have the ability to take public health...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Omicron could be more transmissible than Delta, PM tells ministers

The Omicron variant of coronavirus appears to be “more transmissible” than the Delta strain, Boris Johnson told ministers, as the UK reported its highest weekly number of new Covid-19 cases since January.A total of 336,893 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the past seven days, including 45,691 on Tuesday, Government figures show – the highest since the week to January 16.Official figures also showed 101 additional confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been reported across the UK, taking the total to 437.#OmicronVariant latest information101 additional confirmed cases of the #Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported across the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Johnson urged to ‘come clean’ after aides filmed joking about ‘Christmas party’

Senior aides to Boris Johnson joked about a Downing Street Christmas party just days after staff are alleged to have held a festive gathering in breach of lockdown rules.The Prime Minister’s then press secretary Allegra Stratton and adviser Ed Oldfield, along with other aides, were filmed joking about a “fictional” party in December 2020.On Tuesday, Downing Street again insisted there was no Christmas party and coronavirus rules had been followed at all times.But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on Mr Johnson to “come clean and apologise”, adding that for aides “to lie and to laugh about those lies is...
U.K.
Vice

Don’t Kiss Strangers at Christmas, UK Government Says

People in the UK should not kiss people they don’t know this Christmas, a Conservative government minister has said. Appearing on ITV’s Peston show, Work and Pensions secretary Therese Coffey said: “I don’t think there should be much snogging under the mistletoe, you don’t need to do things like that.”
U.K.
The Independent

UK travel rules tightened as Covid omicron cases rise

All international travellers to the UK will have to take a Covid test before their departure in a bid to curb the spread of the omicron variant, the government has announced.The move comes amid growing concern about the newly detected strain of coronavirus, which is believed to be more contagious than previous variants such as delta.From 4am on Tuesday, any traveller aged 12 or over, regardless of their vaccination status, will have to show proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow test taken within two days of arrival in the UK.From Monday, Nigeria will be added to the red...
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

367K+
Followers
141K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy