POTUS

Trump bristles as Nigel Farage tells him he’s ‘disappeared’ outside of US

By Nathan Place
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pqUMF_0dBdtj1I00

Nigel Farage began his interview with Donald Trump by saying the former president had “disappeared” from world news.

The awkward comment came as part of Mr Farage’s introduction to the programme, which aired on GB News on Wednesday.

“He’s dominated world news!” the former UKIP leader began. “Every day for five years, all over the world, it was ‘Donald Trump has said this,’ ‘Donald Trump is alleged to have said that,’ and what other people said about him.

“Yet, something very odd has happened,” Mr Farage continued. “Since the beginning of this year, outside the United States, he’s virtually disappeared. Has he been silenced? Is it voluntary? What is going on? Well, today we’re going to find out.”

The remark appeared to irritate Mr Trump, who looked puzzled during the intro and then challenged Mr Farage’s narrative.

“Well, I didn’t know I was so quiet, but if you say so, that’s OK with me,” the former president said.

“I wonder,” Mr Farage replied, “is that because of social media to a very, very large extent?”

“I don’t know, I mean, I have not heard that,” Mr Trump responded.

Apart from the introduction, Mr Farage’s interview was largely flattering, even obsequious . The former conservative politician, who has openly supported Mr Trump, did not challenge the former president as he claimed the 2020 election was stolen – which is false – and teed up chances for him to repeat the misinformation.

“A lot of Americans – as you rightly say – a lot of Americans are genuinely concerned about election integrity,” Mr Farage began one question.

“You did well with your base – phenomenal, I’ve never seen support like it,” was the start of another question, which the host never got to finish because Mr Trump chimed in so quickly.

After the interview, however, Mr Farage made another remark that could be seen as disparaging to Mr Trump, who has never admitted to losing the 2020 election.

“He reminded me of a heavyweight boxer that has lost the world crown,” Mr Farage said of the former president. “He’s not very happy with the judge’s decision, and is getting ready and limbering up because he wants to win that title back.”

The Independent

The Independent

