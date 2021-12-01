ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

EXPLAINER: Michigan shooting suspect charged with terrorism

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bur3L_0dBdtgN700

Michigan prosecutors on Wednesday charged a teen with terrorism in a deadly mass shooting at his high school, a novel approach made possible by a law enacted after the 9/11 attacks nearly 20 years ago.

The state's 2002 anti-terrorism law defines a terroristic act as one intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or to affect the conduct of a government through intimidation or coercion.

“It's not a usual, a typical charge," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said of terrorism causing death, adding that the four students who were killed and seven others who were shot are not the only victims. “What about all the children who ran, screaming, hiding under desks? What about all the children at home right now, who can’t eat and can’t sleep and can’t imagine a world where they could ever step foot back in that school?”

Ethan Crumbley, 15, also was charged with first-degree murder, assault with intent to commit murder and gun crimes in Tuesday's attack at Oxford High School. He faces up to life in prison on both the terrorism and murder counts. Crumbley pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Michigan, unlike federal law and some states with their own anti-terrorism laws, has a broader definition beyond pressuring or retaliating against the government with violence. In Florida for instance — where the 2018 high school massacre in Parkland occurred — the shooter was not charged with terrorism.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said he “100%” backs the terrorism charge against Crumbley.

“If you weren't hit by a bullet, it doesn't mean you weren't terrorized that day and won't have nightmares about (it) the rest of your life — whether you're a parent, a teacher or a student in that class,” he said.

In 2012, the Michigan attorney general's office for the first time issued a terrorism charge after authorities apprehended a man who fired shots from his car at about two-dozen vehicles along the Interstate 96 corridor.

The law more typically has been used to charge people with making terroristic threats, such as calling in bomb threats, said Matthew Schneider, a former U.S. attorney uninvolved in the case who previously was the state's chief deputy attorney general.

“This is why we have this law. It's for this type of case. This is not just a murder case," he said of the school slayings. “It's going to terrorize a generation of these kids who were in the school. The impact is on thousands of people.”

Schneider said lawmakers who enacted the law were thinking of terrorism in the traditional sense in the months after 9/11.

“But since that time it's been used for other things,” he said. “That doesn't mean that it's being used improperly because it fits the elements. It fits the language of the statute.”

Schneider likened the state law to the 1970 federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, which was written with the mob in mind but now helps prosecute “all kinds of things” including street gangs.

Michigan's law also was utilized last year when Attorney General Dana Nessel charged several men with providing material support for terrorist acts in plots to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and attack the state Capitol.

___

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Guest on Laura Ingraham show claims charges against parents of alleged school shooter are ‘politically motivated’

A Fox News guests said that the prosecution of the parents of Ethan Crumbley, who has been charged with killing four people in a mass shooting at an Oxford, Michigan high school, is "politically motivated”.Andrew Branca, an attorney specialising in self-defense law, appeared on Fox News' Ingraham Angle with Laura Ingraham, where he made the comments. During the interview, Mr Branca offered his sympathies to the parents who lost children in the shooting and said that Ethan Crumbley should be held to the "fullest extent of the law”, but went on to criticise the prosecution of the 15-year-old's parents....
PUBLIC SAFETY
850wftl.com

4 Dead including a police officer

Four people are dead including a police officer after a domestic situation turned into a shooting spree. The incident occurred in Clayton County, Georgia on Tuesday around 8:40 p.m. Authorities say they were called to a home on the 3600 block of Jervis Court due to the report of possible...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Still no verdict in trial former fugitive accused of stabbing Davie woman more than 25 times

Jurors in the murder trial of a former fugitive settled into a fourth full day of deliberations Tuesday, brushing off earlier indications that they were close to reaching a verdict. Late Monday, jurors sent questions to Broward Circuit Judge John Murphy that suggested they were closing in on a unanimous verdict. But when the jury reconvened Tuesday morning, the hours passed without further ...
DAVIE, FL
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Judge orders boy charged in Michigan high school shooting moved from juvenile facility to county jail

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP/WJW) — A sheriff says the parents of a 15-year-old boy charged in a shooting that killed four fellow students at Oxford High School in Michigan had been summoned to the school before the violence. Sheriff Mike Bouchard wouldn’t discuss details of the behavior school officials were concerned about. The teen was […]
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Michigan Attorney General#Murder#Oxford High School
The Independent

Teacher arrested for notes pasted over school pretending to be bullied child plotting massacre

The day after a student killed four classmates in Oxford, Michigan, a teacher in Iowa was arrested for allegedly pretending to be a troubled student who planned to shoot up the high school where she worked. Katrina Phelan, 37, was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with three counts of making "threats of terrorism," according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. Ms Phelan taught at Abraham Lincoln High School and allegedly tried to start rumours at the school that a violent student was planning an attack. “[D]etectives conducted an investigation into a series of anonymous handwritten notes found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Video camera captured Oxford school shooting suspect coming out from the bathroom and firing at random

The suspect in the Oxford High School shooting, which has now resulted in four deaths, came out firing from a bathroom, authorities have said after reviewing surveillance footage. The Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters on Wednesday that law enforcement officials were going through hours of video from cameras across the school to map the suspect’s actions, but said that his targets “appeared random”, according to The New York Times. He added that the shootings were “absolutely brutally cold-hearted” but that no motive has been identified. The suspect was being held at a juvenile detention centre as of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Suspects in rapper Young Dolph's death seen in photos released by Memphis police

Police in Memphis have released photos of the suspects believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph. The Memphis Police Department previously told Fox News Digital that officers responded to the scene of a shooting at Makeda’s Butter Cookies on Nov. 17 around 12:24 p.m. local time where they discovered a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. On Thursday, authorities released photos to the public showing two men in gray sweatpants firing guns in the parking lot of the establishment.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Independent

The Independent

368K+
Followers
141K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy