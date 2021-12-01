Turks and Caicos’ InterCaribbean Airlines Is Expanding Again

Spirit Airlines has announced it is adding seven new destinations and increasing service to Cancun (CUN) from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). The expansion will begin with nonstop New Orleans (MSY) service launching on Feb. 16, 2022, followed by new routes to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico (BQN), Nashville (BNA), Houston (IAH), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ), Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) and over to the West Coast at Oakland/San Francisco (OAK) by May 18, 2022. The additions of Aguadilla and Oakland unlock totally new, unserved markets for PHL, saving Guests valuable time and expense by eliminating costly connections.
