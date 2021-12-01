ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Turks and Caicos’ InterCaribbean Airlines Is Expanding Again

By Caribbean Journal Staff
caribjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off the news of its expansion to Antigua, Turks and Caicos-based interCaribbean Airlines is set to. Launch another new destination: Guyana. The company will be launching new...

www.caribjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
worldairlinenews.com

EquAir is a new airline in Ecuador

EquAir is a new airline that has formed in Ecuador. The new airline intends to commence operations domestically with two Boeing 737-700s. The main route will be between Quito and Guayaquil as well as Baltra (GPS) and San Cristobal (SCY) in the Galápagos Islands according to El Universo. https://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/ecuador/equair-es-la-nueva-aerolinea-ecuatoriana-inicia-con-vuelos-quito-guayaquil-galapagos-nota/
LIFESTYLE
eturbonews.com

New flights from Antigua to Barbados and Providenciales on interCaribbean Airways now

Flights are scheduled to begin operations from the week of December 17, 2021 in time for the holiday season and making Antigua more connected with the region than ever before. InterCaribbean Airways has been serving Antigua from Tortola since 2015 with up to double daily flights with AM and PM departures, connecting to Europe and USA/Canada bound flights as well as connection Antigua with onward flights to 8 other onward cities.
WORLD
eturbonews.com

New Guyana to Barbados flights on InterCaribbean

InterCaribbean expects to connect Georgetown to additional Caribbean points in the very near future to deliver on a truly connected Caribbean with InterCaribbean Airways. InterCaribbean Airways announced services from Georgetown (GEO), Guyana to Barbados (BGI), with connecting flights to St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVD), Antigua (ANU), Grenada (GND), Dominica (DOM), and St Lucia (SLU).
LIFESTYLE
caribjournal.com

Frontier Airlines Is Launching Another Expansion to Cancun

Frontier Airlines is at it again, with the fast-expanding low-cost carrier set to launch another big expansion to the Caribbean. This time it’s to Cancun on the Caribbean coast of Mexico, where Frontier is launching three new routes early next year. Beginning Feb. 17, Cancun will kick off three new...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turks#Intercaribbean Founder
caribjournal.com

Caribbean Photo of the Week: Choiseul, Saint Lucia

The latest Caribbean Photo comes from Caribbean Journal reader Robin Yearwood, who sent in this lovely shot of Choiseul, Saint Lucia. Send it to news@caribjournal.com with CPOTW in the subject line, including your first and last name and the location of the photo. It could be the next Caribbean Photo...
PHOTOGRAPHY
caribjournal.com

Dominican Republic Tourism Is Breaking Pre-Pandemic Records

Tourism in the Dominican Republic set yet another record last month, with a total of 519,349 tourist arrivals. Fo the year, the country has reported 4.263 million tourist arrivals, according to Tourism minister David Collado. The November total was a 197 percent improvement over November 2020, and, more crucially, a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
caribjournal.com

United Airlines Relaunching Flights to Antigua

United Airlines is relaunching its service to the island of Antigua, Caribbean Journal has learned. The carrier will be resuming flights between Newark Liberty International Airport and Antigua’s VC Bird International Airport beginning Dec. 4. The nonstop flights will operate once weekly on Saturdays until Dec. 18, when the carrier...
LIFESTYLE
caribjournal.com

Cruise Industry Rebounding in Jamaica

Jamaica’s cruise industry is on the upswing, according to Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett. Just this week, Carnival Cruise Line joined Aida, MSC Cruises and Holland America as brands to have stopped in at least two Jamaica ports since the resumption of cruise tourism to the island. That included a stop...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
caribjournal.com

Iberia Is Adding More Flights to Puerto Rico

Spanish carrier Iberia is adding more flights to Puerto Rico next summer, Caribbean Journal has learned. In the summer of 2022, Iberia will be operating up to five flights each week between Madrid and San Juan. That will mean an additional 84,000 seats between April and October — a 25...
LIFESTYLE
caribjournal.com

Americans Flocking to Jamaica, Aruba for Holidays

Aruba and Jamaica are the most popular Caribbean destinations for Americans this holiday season, according to new data from Allianz Partners. The travel insurance company’s data found that Caribbean destinations dominate the list of most favored holiday destinations for Americans this winter. That includes Montego Bay, the top Caribbean destination...
LIFESTYLE
worldairlinenews.com

Spirit Airlines to expand in Philadelphia

Spirit Airlines has announced it is adding seven new destinations and increasing service to Cancun (CUN) from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). The expansion will begin with nonstop New Orleans (MSY) service launching on Feb. 16, 2022, followed by new routes to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico (BQN), Nashville (BNA), Houston (IAH), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ), Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) and over to the West Coast at Oakland/San Francisco (OAK) by May 18, 2022. The additions of Aguadilla and Oakland unlock totally new, unserved markets for PHL, saving Guests valuable time and expense by eliminating costly connections.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
JustLuxe.com

Sailrock: South Caicos’ Secluded Retreat

If you like your beachside vacation with sunsets and sunrises across ocean vistas and secluded white sand beaches, your dream destination, a secluded island in Turks and Caicos, awaits. When celebrities like Justin and Hailey Bieber want to get off the grid (and somewhat stay off social media), they head to South Caicos, where 8.2 square miles of unspoiled coastal landscape with undisturbed beaches and crystal-clear blue lagoons are at your fingertips.
TRAVEL
royalcaribbeanblog.com

You need to get a Covid test before your Royal Caribbean cruise 2 days, not 48 hours, before your cruise

The Covid-19 protocols are not easy to track across the board, but the amount of time before a cruise you need a test can be among the most easily confused. Over the last few weeks, I've noticed a lot of posts across the internet mentioning needing a negative Covid test and causing issues for some when they think they need to match up their check-in time with what time their test is taken.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisefever.net

Norwegian Cruise Line Has 9th Cruise Ship Resume Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line had their ninth cruise ship resume cruises this weekend when Norwegian Joy began sailing from Miami to the Caribbean. Norwegian Joy’s return to Miami includes a series of seven-day roundtrip Caribbean voyages to Roatán, Bay Islands, Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, and Harvest Caye, Belize – the cruise line’s private resort destination in Belize.
TRAVEL
caribjournal.com

Melia Is Opening a Major New Theme Park in Punta Cana

Melia Hotels International is opening a major new theme park destination in Punta Cana. The company is planning to open what it calls a “world-class theme park” called Katmandu in the fall of 2022, in partnership with Falcon’s Beyond Global. The first phase will include Katmandu Park Punta Cana, modeled...
RETAIL
Robb Report

Following Its Split From Britain, Barbados Will Open a Museum About Slavery

Barbados will build a major new heritage site dedicated to the history of the transatlantic slave trade, the country’s prime minister announced days after officially cutting ties with the British monarchy. Ghanaian-British architect David Adjaye has been tapped to design the heritage district, which is set to include a museum that will house the largest collection of British slave records outside of the United Kingdom, an international research center, and a memorial adjacent to a burial ground where the remains of 570 enslaved West African men, women, and children were discovered. “Barbados is authentically enshrining our history and preserving the past as we...
WORLD
The Independent

Red list latest: Nigeria added to 10 southern African nations

The UK’s high-risk “red list” for international travel has gained an extra member.Anyone who has been in Nigeria in the 10 days before arriving in the UK is obliged to go into hotel quarantine at their own expense.The west African nation, which is by far the most populous in the continent, has joined 10 southern African nations.The changes are in response to concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus. It follows 21 cases of omicron reported in England that were linked to travel from Nigeria.The health secretary, Sajid Javid, tweeted: “In light of the most recent data...
LIFESTYLE
caribjournal.com

A New $200M Ritz-Carlton Is Coming to the Caribbean

This story is part of Caribbean Journal Invest, the authority on Caribbean hotel, real estate and tourism business news. Join to access this and other great features, including our biweekly newsletter. Subscribe to Read More.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy