Turks and Caicos’ InterCaribbean Airlines Is Expanding Again

The UK’s high-risk “red list” for international travel has gained an extra member.Anyone who has been in Nigeria in the 10 days before arriving in the UK is obliged to go into hotel quarantine at their own expense.The west African nation, which is by far the most populous in the continent, has joined 10 southern African nations.The changes are in response to concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus. It follows 21 cases of omicron reported in England that were linked to travel from Nigeria.The health secretary, Sajid Javid, tweeted: “In light of the most recent data...

