ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Vast ocean rubbish patches bringing coastal species into marine ecosystems ‘undisturbed for millennia’, scientists warn

By Harry Cockburn
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41dQtF_0dBdtQCN00

Since the mid-20th century more than 8.3 billion tonnes of plastic has been produced, and at least 60 per cent of that plastic has ended up in either sea .

In just a few decades, the spiralling levels of waste have created vast, spiralling, “gyres” of plastic waste measuring hundreds of thousands of square miles out in the open ocean.

New research has now revealed that these plastic gyres are host to a surprising array of plants and animals normally associated with coastal waters rather than the remote open ocean.

The scientists studying this phenomenon have warned that this rapid change could upend ecosystems which have been stable for thousands of years.

Scientists studied the species living among the plastic debris in the North Pacific Subtropical Gyre, more commonly known as the “Great Pacific Garbage Patch”.

After picking up more than 100 tonnes of plastic which was then analysed, they discovered  coastal species including anemones, hydroids and shrimp-like amphipods, not only surviving, but thriving, on marine plastic hundreds of miles from their usual coastline environments.

“The issues of plastic go beyond just ingestion and entanglement,” said Linsey Haram, lead author of the research and a former postdoctoral fellow at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Centre (Serc) in Maryland in the US.

“It’s creating opportunities for coastal species’ biogeography to greatly expand beyond what we previously thought was possible.”

The world now has at least five giant plastic-infested gyres, or “garbage patches”, spiralling around its oceans . The Great Pacific Garbage Patch between California and Hawaii, holds the most floating plastic, with an estimated 79,000 metric tons of plastic floating in a region over 610,000 square miles.

For marine scientists, the existence of a new community of open ocean-dwelling species is a complete paradigm shift.

“The open ocean has not been habitable for coastal organisms until now,” said Serc senior scientist Greg Ruiz, who leads the Marine Invasions Lab where Dr Haram worked.

He said this was “partly because of habitat limitation, there wasn’t plastic there in the past, and partly, we thought, because it was a food desert.”

But plastic waste is now providing a habitat for these species, and somehow, these once coastal creatures are finding food on the high seas.

Dr Ruiz said scientists are still speculating exactly as to how these creatures’ diet is supported, suggesting food could drift into existing hot spots of productivity in the gyre, or that the plastic itself acts like a reef attracting more food sources.

A key concern is the impact the new plastic-rafting species may have on the marine environments they now find themselves in.

The open ocean already has plenty of its own native species, already adapted to colonising floating debris.

The scientists said “the arrival of new coastal neighbours could disrupt ocean ecosystems that have remained undisturbed for millennia”.

Dr Haram said: “Coastal species are directly competing with these oceanic rafters.

“They’re competing for space. They’re competing for resources. And those interactions are very poorly understood.”

The authors said increasing our understanding of the impact on ecosystems was increasingly important as humanity’s burden on the natural world grows.

Cumulative global plastic waste could reach over 25 billion metric tons by 2050, and with fiercer and more frequent storms on the horizon caused by the worsening climate crisis, the authors said they expect even more of plastic will get pushed out to sea.

“Colonies of coastal rafters on the high seas will likely only grow”, they said and this side effect of plastic pollution “could soon transform life on land and in the sea”.

The research comes as new figures from the US’s National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine warns the US has the world’s highest level of plastic waste per capita. The country generated 42 million metric tonnes of plastic waste in 2016, working out to around 130 kg per person per year.

The research is published in the journal Nature Communications .

Comments / 2

Related
AccuWeather

Researchers make startling find while mapping ocean floor

"I think we got something." Researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) came across a historic discovery while mapping the ocean floor recently -- an oil tanker that dates back to World War II. The sunken oil tanker is called the SS Bloody Marsh. Its construction was completed...
ENVIRONMENT
goodshomedesign.com

World’s Largest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Amazing

Sea turtles are majestic creatures and this one spotted by tourists on a beach is the world’s largest. The Leatherback Turtle was seen emerging from the sea in an unknown location, resting in the sand and then heading back just to disappear in the waves. These turtles are known to...
ANIMALS
GreenMatters

After 64 Years, the River Thames Sheds Its “Biologically Dead” Classification

London’s River Thames is one of the most famous rivers in the world, with parts of the 215-mile river flowing right through Central London, alongside sights like Big Ben, the Tower of London, the London Eye, and the Tower Bridge. 64 years ago, parts of the River Thames were declared dead — and after years of hard work, signs of life in the River Thames have scientists rejoicing.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Hawaii State
allthatsinteresting.com

11 Of Ancient Earth’s Most Unbelievable Prehistoric Animals

Maybe Bigfoot doesn’t exist — or maybe he does. But in any case, a similarly gigantic beast did once walk the earth. Gigantopithecus blacki, a prehistoric giant ape, could give Bigfoot a run for his money. Like Bigfoot, however, G.blacki is elusive. Scientists have few fossils of them, and the...
WILDLIFE
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Drowned US adventurer’s boat washes up on Pacific island

The boat of the US adventurer, Paralympian, and ocean rower Angela Madsen has washed up in the Marshall Islands 16 months after she drowned as she attempted to cross the Pacific. Her body was discovered floating at sea in June 2020 – 59 days after she set off on her journey to try to become the first paralysed person to row from California to Hawaii alone. The custom made boat, Rowoflife, floated in the ocean for more than a year before it was found. Benjamin Chutaro of the Marshall Islands said the boat washed ashore late last month on Mili...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Plastic Pollution#Plastic Waste#Marine Ecosystems#Marine Life
Daily Mail

How Russia could win World War 3... in just minutes: A deadly cloud of debris raced towards the International Space Station - after Russia blew up its own satellite to show its might. The terrifying problem? Our forces rely on space tech to defend us

Just before 7am GMT on Monday, the seven astronauts on the International Space Station were abruptly woken up. A terrifying cloud of debris was hurtling in their direction - travelling at speeds of up to 17,500mph. Audio between Houston Mission Control in Texas and the station 250 miles above Earth...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
natureworldnews.com

Experts Mapping Out the Ocean Floor Unearthed Historic and Shocking Discovery

Researchers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently discovered a historic find while scanning the ocean floor: a World War II-era oil ship. The SS Bloody Marsh is the name of the lost oil ship. Its construction was finished in 1943, and it met its demise the following year when it was hit by a torpedo fired by a German U-boat. During the war, it was constructed as part of an attempt to move more oil ships into the Atlantic and toward Europe.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
ecomagazine.com

Protecting the Pacific’s Endangered Marine Species Using Artificial Intelligence

Endangered or protected species are sometimes incidentally caught by commercial fisheries. A new modeling approach developed by UF/IFAS uses artificial intelligence to accurately predict where endangered species and fisheries operations overlap. The technology provides valuable information that improves conservation efforts for several species and was recently funded to operate through...
SCIENCE
yaleclimateconnections.org

Scientists examine energetic oceans, eddies, and kinetic energy

Ocean eddies have an important role in moving and mixing the ocean’s waters, including things like nutrients, carbon, salt, and heat, and therefore an important role on climate change. By moving heat within ocean waters – including transporting heat between different areas and vertically within the ocean – eddies, often...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Lake that dried up 100 years ago returns as rains swamp northwest US

A river that dried a hundred years ago has filled up again as heavy rains continue to lash western parts of Canada and the US.While several areas of British Columbia are already suffering through floods with landslides blocking roads and cutting off towns, an event of “atmospheric river” earlier this month did something unusual — it filled up a river that had dried up a century ago.One of the worst-hit areas of flooding in this season was the Sumas area in Washington State, just about 80km east of Vancouver in Canada, where a major farmland responsible for half of...
ENVIRONMENT
yaleclimateconnections.org

Mobile app allows citizen scientists to identify and report invasive species

Burmese pythons. Feral hogs. Murder hornets. Some invasive species make for dramatic headlines. Others, such as a climbing vine called kudzu, may sound less threatening, but they can cause major damage. “It’s not just the fact that the side of the highway doesn’t look as nice with kudzu growing on...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

The Independent

367K+
Followers
141K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy