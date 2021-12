MADISON, Ill — World Wide Technology Raceway is revving up its engine as it prepares to host NASCAR’s highest level of racing in 2022 for the first time. Since announcing in September it had been awarded a spot on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, the Madison, Illinois, race track said it has started a multi-year renovation effort at the facility and has been inundated with inquiries about ticket sales, hospitality suites and sponsorship opportunities for the June 5, 2022, Cup Series race.

