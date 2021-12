The Lady Bruins swim team opened the season at Eastern on Tuesday. Alhough they didn’t win the meet, there were some early bright spots for the Bruins. “This was our first meet of the season and I am encouraged with the talent we have on this team. Our athletes are already close to their personal records and we are just getting started,” said Coach Kristie Malott. “Our numbers are the largest we have had and over half of our team is made up of underclassmen, so I truly feel the future is bright.”

