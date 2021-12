Tottenham Hotspur Women had a golden chance to leap up to third place in the WSL behind Arsenal and Chelsea on Sunday when they visited West Ham United Women in league action. Brighton & Hove Albion’s 2-0 loss at Reading provided an opening for Spurs to stake an early claim for a Champions League spot, but instead they suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat on the road on Sunday.

